News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Blue Ivy, six, bids $19K on a piece of art

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is only six-years-old and she's just proven she is #MajorGoals.

Beyonce &amp; Jay Z Planning THIS Surprise On 10 Year Anniversary?!
2:08

Beyonce & Jay Z Planning THIS Surprise On 10 Year Anniversary?!
Tiffany Haddish Jokes She'll 'Sign a NDA' After Beyoncé Seemingly Raps About Her on New Track
1:10

Tiffany Haddish Jokes She'll 'Sign a NDA' After Beyoncé Seemingly Raps About Her on New Track
Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
1:41

Animals at Oregon Zoo Take Advantage of Snow Day
TROMBONER??? | Family Feud
0:44

TROMBONER??? | Family Feud
Beyonce's 36th Birthday Cake Cost HOW Much?!
1:55

Beyonce's 36th Birthday Cake Cost HOW Much?!
Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
0:40

Katherine Kelly Lang plays Fast Money
Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
0:34

Bigger boobs in the buff? | Family Feud
Celebs & The Internet REACT To Beyonce's First Pic Of Twins Rumi & Sir Carter
2:16

Celebs & The Internet REACT To Beyonce's First Pic Of Twins Rumi & Sir Carter
Jason Derulo: &quot;Want to Want Me&quot; - AMERICAN IDOL XIV

Jason Derulo: "Want to Want Me" - AMERICAN IDOL XIV
Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
0:54

Send in the CLOWN? | Family Feud
Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud

Can Kevin and Nick walk away with $20k? | Family Feud
Ryan's Perfect Pick-Me-Up - AMERICAN IDOL

Ryan's Perfect Pick-Me-Up - AMERICAN IDOL
 

On Sunday, Blue Ivy bidded a whopping $19,000 on a piece of art without batting an eyelid and we are in awe.

She certainly is the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, exuding the regality that both her parents do every time they step out.

Blue Ivy Jay-Z Beyonce Grammys 2018

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is only six-years-old and she's just proven she is #MajorGoals. Source: Getty

Despite Blue's best efforts dropping $19K on the Sidney Portier portrait, the little one was outbid by actor Tyler Perry who took the piece home for $20K, according to Vanity Fair.

However, she didn't go home empty handed.

Blue reportedly dropped $10,000 on a piece of art by artist Samuel Levi Jones made from deconstructed law and medical books.

Blue Ivy Beyonce

Like mother, like daughter. Source: Getty

In any situation involving Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, you can bet on people reacting to it on Twitter.

And, oh boy, some of the reactions are priceless. Or maybe Blue Ivy could put a price on them.









Excuse us while we search our bags for small change to buy our daily coffee.

We bow down to you, Blue Ivy.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top