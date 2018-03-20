Blue Ivy, six, bids $19K on a piece of art

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is only six-years-old and she's just proven she is #MajorGoals.

On Sunday, Blue Ivy bidded a whopping $19,000 on a piece of art without batting an eyelid and we are in awe.

She certainly is the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, exuding the regality that both her parents do every time they step out.

Despite Blue's best efforts dropping $19K on the Sidney Portier portrait, the little one was outbid by actor Tyler Perry who took the piece home for $20K, according to Vanity Fair.

However, she didn't go home empty handed.

Blue reportedly dropped $10,000 on a piece of art by artist Samuel Levi Jones made from deconstructed law and medical books.

In any situation involving Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, you can bet on people reacting to it on Twitter.

And, oh boy, some of the reactions are priceless. Or maybe Blue Ivy could put a price on them.

Me: I can’t be bought. Period.



Blue Ivy: I’ll take her for $19K



Me: pic.twitter.com/3AL6cNLIHf — Blue Ivy’s Bid Paddle🙋🏽‍♀️ (@_colourmebold) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy bidding $19k on art & I'm out here surviving solely off free trials 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SIwY3rn2XL — Erica (@ErockaMar) March 18, 2018

Jay z face at the end when Blue Ivy raised her hand again like calmed down please don’t buy no more Art 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/J1MRW4zH7k — Tenchi YouKnow (@BlacksayianMan) March 18, 2018

Blue Ivy bids 19k on a painting.

Meanwhile every other 6 year old is running around with one sock. — ronbissel (@ronbissel) March 19, 2018

Excuse us while we search our bags for small change to buy our daily coffee.

We bow down to you, Blue Ivy.

