Blue Ivy, six, bids $19K on a piece of art

Jay-Z and Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy is only six-years-old and she's just proven she is #MajorGoals.
On Sunday, Blue Ivy bidded a whopping $19,000 on a piece of art without batting an eyelid and we are in awe.
She certainly is the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, exuding the regality that both her parents do every time they step out.
Despite Blue's best efforts dropping $19K on the Sidney Portier portrait, the little one was outbid by actor Tyler Perry who took the piece home for $20K, according to Vanity Fair.
However, she didn't go home empty handed.
Blue reportedly dropped $10,000 on a piece of art by artist Samuel Levi Jones made from deconstructed law and medical books.
In any situation involving Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Blue Ivy, you can bet on people reacting to it on Twitter.
And, oh boy, some of the reactions are priceless. Or maybe Blue Ivy could put a price on them.
Excuse us while we search our bags for small change to buy our daily coffee.
We bow down to you, Blue Ivy.
