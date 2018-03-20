News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

MKR's Manu Feildel loses his cool

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be

He's known to be the charismatic French chef that melts the contestants with his dreamy smile, but tonight Manu Feildel is set to unleash a more fierce side on My Kitchen Rules.

Manu Feildel explosed on MKR My Kitchen Rules

Manu Feildel explosed on MKR My Kitchen Rules

The TV judge won't be pulling any punches as group two kicks off its round of cooking, and all we can say is, be aware.

As the promo for the ep suggests itself, this is the 'true Manu' showing his colours.

mkr manu feildel

He's known to be the charismatic French chef that melts the contestants with his dreamy smile, but tonight Manu Feildel is set to unleash a more fierce side on My Kitchen Rules. Source: Channel Seven

"Welcome to the real world of cooking," he roars to the contestants.

And even strong-headed Hadil is taken aback by Manu's firm stance.

"He's become the terminator," she says in a piece-to-camera.

manu feildel

As the promo for the ep suggests itself, this is the 'true Manu' showing his colours. Source: Channel Seven

sonya hadil mkr

"He's become the terminator," contestant Hadil says in a piece-to-camera. Source: Channel Seven

What's more, all of group two's contestants are facing the chance of elimination, so it's now or never to sharpen their knives and whip up a delicious feast.

Tune in to My Kitchen Rules at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

manu feildel my kitchen rules

The TV judge won't be pulling any punches as group two kicks off its round of cooking, and all we can say is, be aware. Source: Channel Seven

