MKR's Manu Feildel loses his cool

He's known to be the charismatic French chef that melts the contestants with his dreamy smile, but tonight Manu Feildel is set to unleash a more fierce side on My Kitchen Rules.

Manu Feildel explosed on MKR My Kitchen Rules

The TV judge won't be pulling any punches as group two kicks off its round of cooking, and all we can say is, be aware.

As the promo for the ep suggests itself, this is the 'true Manu' showing his colours.

"Welcome to the real world of cooking," he roars to the contestants.

And even strong-headed Hadil is taken aback by Manu's firm stance.

"He's become the terminator," she says in a piece-to-camera.

What's more, all of group two's contestants are facing the chance of elimination, so it's now or never to sharpen their knives and whip up a delicious feast.

Tune in to My Kitchen Rules at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram