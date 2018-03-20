MAFS' Dean claims Tracey wanted things to 'work out'

Dean Wells was brutally dumped by Tracey Jewel on Married At First Sight on Sunday's episode, but it seems that's not the full story.

The 39-year-old claims Tracey called him a mere 30 minutes after dumping him, hoping things could maybe "work out".

"She said the door was open to chat through her decision and maybe we could still work things out between us," Dean told TV Week.

But in his eyes they're both better off as being mates.

Well, if what Dean is saying is true (let's take it with a pinch of salt), it appears Tracey didn't care too much about being friends as the 35-year-old has moved on rather quickly.

Tracey revealed on Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa Show she has found love.

When asked if she was still single or not, she admitted she has in fact moved on from Dean.

"Sorry guys, I'm not single anymore," Tracey said.

Is her new man by any chance fellow MAFS star Sean Thomsen?

The pair were recently spotted together in Bali, but Tracey remained coy about her mystery man.

"You'll find out soon," she said.

