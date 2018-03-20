News

MAFS' Dean claims Tracey wanted things to 'work out'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Dean Wells was brutally dumped by Tracey Jewel on Married At First Sight on Sunday's episode, but it seems that's not the full story.

The 39-year-old claims Tracey called him a mere 30 minutes after dumping him, hoping things could maybe "work out".

"She said the door was open to chat through her decision and maybe we could still work things out between us," Dean told TV Week.

MAFS Dean Wells Tracey Jewel

Dean Wells was brutally dumped by Tracey Jewel on Married At First Sight on Sunday's episode, but it seems that's not the full story. Source: Nine

But in his eyes they're both better off as being mates.

Well, if what Dean is saying is true (let's take it with a pinch of salt), it appears Tracey didn't care too much about being friends as the 35-year-old has moved on rather quickly.

Tracey Jewel MAFS

The 39-year-old claims Tracey called him a mere 30 minutes after dumping him, hoping things could maybe "work out". Source: Nine

Tracey revealed on Nova FM's Fitzy and Wippa Show she has found love.

Dean Wells MAFS

Dean was left heartbroken by Tracey, and it seems she has moved on rather quickly. Source: Nine

When asked if she was still single or not, she admitted she has in fact moved on from Dean.

"Sorry guys, I'm not single anymore," Tracey said.

Is her new man by any chance fellow MAFS star Sean Thomsen?

Could Tracey's new man be fellow MAFS star Sean? The pair were recently spotted together in Bali. Source: Nine

The pair were recently spotted together in Bali, but Tracey remained coy about her mystery man.

"You'll find out soon," she said.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

