MKR's Emma: 'I found a hair in my meal'

Some teams on this season of My Kitchen Rules have been struggling to deliver top dishes, and things definitely got a bit hairy for one team during Tuesday night's episode.

Contestant Emma Byron was left dissatisfied after she picked out a long black hair from her meal, leaving her sister Jess and the other contestants horrified.

"I'm just going to put it out there," she said after tasting Sonya and Hadil's Middle Eastern dishes. "I just found a long hair in my meal."

And it wasn't just Emma who seemed unimpressed with the girls' dishes, as judges Pete and Colin were left a little disappointed too.

"They are just missing the mark on their dishes," Pete said. "The girls have had a little stumble in the kitchen today."

Meanwhile, back in the kitchen it seemed Sonya and Hadil weren't aware of their food flop and hairy mishap.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we get people's choice," Sonya gloated.

"It definitely screams fine dining," she added, after they served up more than they bargained for to rival teammate Emma.

"Even though we are under the pump and super rushed," Hadil confessed, "the food we send out has to look incredible".

However in a quick turn of events, luck was on the girls' side and they were safe for another round, leaving Italian friends Marco and Davide to face the chopping block and cook against Kim and Suong in the sudden death cook-off at elimination house.

My Kitchen Rules continues at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

