MKR's Emma: 'I found a hair in my meal'

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be

Some teams on this season of My Kitchen Rules have been struggling to deliver top dishes, and things definitely got a bit hairy for one team during Tuesday night's episode.

Contestant Emma Byron was left dissatisfied after she picked out a long black hair from her meal, leaving her sister Jess and the other contestants horrified.

"I'm just going to put it out there," she said after tasting Sonya and Hadil's Middle Eastern dishes. "I just found a long hair in my meal."

MKR hair in meal Emma Byron Sonya and Hadil

MKR contestant Emma Byron was left horrified after finding a hair in her meal. Source: Seven

hair in meal MKR Emma Sonya and Hadil

Emma, her sister Jess and the other contestants from group one were not impressed after finding the hairy surprise. Source: Seven

And it wasn't just Emma who seemed unimpressed with the girls' dishes, as judges Pete and Colin were left a little disappointed too.

"They are just missing the mark on their dishes," Pete said. "The girls have had a little stumble in the kitchen today."


Meanwhile, back in the kitchen it seemed Sonya and Hadil weren't aware of their food flop and hairy mishap.

Sonya Hadil hair MKR

Sonya and Hadil were aiming for people's choice but instead underdelivered. Source: Seven

Pete Evans MKR not happy

Pete was left unimpressed after eating their Middle Eastern dishes. Source: Seven

"I wouldn't be surprised if we get people's choice," Sonya gloated.

"It definitely screams fine dining," she added, after they served up more than they bargained for to rival teammate Emma.

"Even though we are under the pump and super rushed," Hadil confessed, "the food we send out has to look incredible".

Davide Marco MKR elimination house

Davide and Marco got worst dish of the day and were sent to elimination house to cook against Kim and Suong. Source: Seven

However in a quick turn of events, luck was on the girls' side and they were safe for another round, leaving Italian friends Marco and Davide to face the chopping block and cook against Kim and Suong in the sudden death cook-off at elimination house.

My Kitchen Rules continues at 7:30pm on Channel Seven.

