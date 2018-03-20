Delta Goodrem confirms Matthew Copley split

At the beginning of this year Delta Goodrem looked totally loved-up with her new man Matthew Copley, but it seems the romance was short-lived.

Delta admitted that she is not currently in a relationship while on KIIS FM's Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday morning.

"I'm single," she told the radio duo.

Delta was spotted locking lips with Matthew while away in Hawaii over the New Year, but it appears it wasn't meant to be.

The 33-year-old also addressed reports she and Seal were previously in a relationship.

"I'm getting sick of saying, 'Guys I never dated Seal', but no-one seems to care when I say that," she said.

The singer and former Neighbours star was previously engaged to Brian McFadden, and has also dated Mark Philippoussis and Nick Jonas.

Delta recently debuted her sexy new look, ditching her trademark blonde locks for a seductive shade of chocolate brown.

That's not the only thing the singer recently debuted.

Along with her new look, she released her new super catchy single Think About You.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram