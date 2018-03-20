Allison Janney celebrated her Oscar win in the best way

You would think after winning an Oscar as Best Supporting Actress for her role in I, Tonya, that Allison Janney would have stayed up till all hours of the night celebrating the big win.

But unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for the actress who revealed on Ellen that she had to be up early for work the next day.

Luckily Ellen DeGeneres got right onto it and organised a separate celebration for the star when she appeared on her show and it was HOT.

“I felt bad that you didn’t get to celebrate, so I wanted to give you a celebration because I think you deserve it. So come on out,” Ellen said.

Next thing we know, three shirtless dancers with their abs on display came out and presented Allison with a winner’s sash, before pulling her up for a celebratory dance.

And it looked pretty steamy.

The 58-year-old actress got right into it, as anyone would really, and even requested the men to lift her up mid-dance.

“Now lift me up fellas,” she instructed.

You go girl!

This certainly takes the Oscar for hottest celebratory win.

