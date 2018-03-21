MKR's Marco and Davide get booted off

It was the most intense face-off My Kitchen Rules has ever seen, with one team achieving almost perfection with perfect tens and the other sent packing during a sudden death cook-off on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately Italian friends from Western Australia Davide and Marco just didn't cut the mustard, getting the boot after serving up a flavourless seafood risotto and and mediocre dessert.

"Your dishes just lacked flavour," Manu said. "And your tomato sauce on your entrée was so metallic on the palate."

And the criticism didn't just end at the entrèe. "Your risotto main had no flavour," Pete said.

"Marco, I was waiting for this amazing risotto of yours," Manu confessed, adding, "hopefully I'll get it one day."

OUCH.

The two Italians said goodbye to the competition, leaving Kim and Suong in the running to compete for the $250,000 prize money and the to take out the top spot in the competition.

The ladies received four tens from the judges for their perfect entrée and mains, ending on 134 points, the highest ever score in My Kitchen Rules history at elimination house.

Speaking to Be, Suong revealed she learned a valuable lesson whilst filming the show.

"We learnt that we should never give up," she admitted.

"I was really happy to be in elimination house, she said, "because I was really happy to cook and be away from all the drama at the table."

