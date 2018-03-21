News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Meet Sam Frost's Home & Away boyfriend

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

After a few months on screen, Sam Frost has well and truly settled into Summer Bay.

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
0:28

Lindsay Lohan's hilarious promo of Lawyer.com
Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
3:08

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
2:28

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
2:37

Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West&rsquo;s And Travis Scott&rsquo;s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
6:25

Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West’s And Travis Scott’s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
2:48

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
3:15

Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd&rsquo;s Diss Track | DR
9:00

Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd’s Diss Track | DR
 

And now it's about time her Home And Away character Jasmine Delaney found some love.

We can tell you, the former Bachelorette is in luck when it comes to the dating pool in the bay, and her new man is set to be a sexy cop.

sam frost home and away

Sam Frost is about to find love on Home And Away. Source: Channel Seven

sam frost home and away kiss

We can tell you, the former Bachelorette is in luck when it comes to the dating pool in the bay, and her new man is set to be a sexy cop. Source: Channel Seven

Don't we all love a man in a uniform?

Home And Away newcomer Tim Franklin, who plays policeman Colby on the show, manages to steal the heart of Sam's character.

Promo clips have shown the pair locking lips, but as expected, there's always a twist.

home and away colby

Home And Away newcomer Tim Franklin, who plays policeman Colby on the show, manages to steal the heart of Sam's character. Source: Channel Seven

sam frost summer bay

Well, hello there. Source: Channel Seven

sam frost kiss

Things are already getting very steamy. Source: Chanel Seven

This cop seems to have a connection to the River Boys. If his 'Blood and Sand' tattoo doesn't scream out trouble, we don't know what does.

Home And Away airs at 7:00pm on Channel Seven.

colby cop home and away

This cop seems to have a connection to the River Boys. If his 'Blood and Sand' tattoo doesn't scream out trouble, we don't know what does. Source: Channel Seven

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top