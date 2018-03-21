Meet Sam Frost's Home & Away boyfriend

After a few months on screen, Sam Frost has well and truly settled into Summer Bay.

And now it's about time her Home And Away character Jasmine Delaney found some love.

We can tell you, the former Bachelorette is in luck when it comes to the dating pool in the bay, and her new man is set to be a sexy cop.

Don't we all love a man in a uniform?

Home And Away newcomer Tim Franklin, who plays policeman Colby on the show, manages to steal the heart of Sam's character.

Promo clips have shown the pair locking lips, but as expected, there's always a twist.

This cop seems to have a connection to the River Boys. If his 'Blood and Sand' tattoo doesn't scream out trouble, we don't know what does.

Home And Away airs at 7:00pm on Channel Seven.

