What you need to know about tonight's MAFS finale

If you thought last night's Married At First sight dinner party was explosive, wait till you see tonight's finale.

The last episode for this bombshell of a season is set to shock Australia more than we ever thought possible, and it's all thanks to one final twist.

During last night's episode of Talking Married, that aired straight after MAFS, it was revealed the big bombshell tonight involves a sexting scandal.

Now the question is, who are the contestants sending and receiving these racy messages?

It could very well be Mr Trouble himself, Dean, with the latest hint just dropping this morning.

During an appearance on Nova's Fitzy & Wippa radio show, Tracey's new boyfriend Sean said Dean has been sending Tracey raunchy text messages about the new girls he's seeing.

That's right, RAUNCHY TEXT MESSAGES.

But as we learnt last night, anything can happen in MAFs land.

The finale promo teases some serious fireworks are about to go off, as Davina and Dean's heavy flirting is finally aired to the rest of the contestants.

Then there's always the question - did Troy and Carly begin messaging a long time before the show ended?

For those who missed the dinner party, a hell of a lot went down:

Carly and Troy went public with their romance. At this stage they'd been dating for two weeks, and Troy was very proud of his 'tongue technique'.

Ashley was completely blindsided by Carly and Troy's relationship. She refused to speak to Carly about it, and could not tolerate any more of Troy's 'd*ckhead laugh'.

Davina propped her devil horns on nice and tight. First she insulted Ryan by saying 'he's not my type', and then she set off to stir some serious trouble. She managed to get into Ashley's ear and rile her up about Troy and Carly's PDA. Then she asked Sean if he was 'jealous' of Dean and Tracey chatting.

Tracey's fantasy came true, with two men fighting over her. Dean and Sean got close to a punch-off when discussing Dean's messages to Tracey. Surprisingly, a calm Dean ended up looking like the good guy, as Sean's shock temper kicked in.

* Sean waltzed into the dinner party and started playing tonsil hockey with Tracey. Only Dean, who wasn't in the room at the time, knew about the shock new romance.* Tracey wanted Davina to 'pay' for her involvement in the cheating scandal earlier in the season. But she didn't get too far as Davina simply said she doesn't regret anything.

The Married At First Sight finale airs tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.

