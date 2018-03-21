One of Harvey Weinstein’s most outspoken alleged victims, Rose McGowan, has posted a chilling video message to him following the news of his bankruptcy, which she sees as a victory.

Rose McGowan films chilling Weinstein birthday message

"Happy Birthday Harvey Weinstein," the actress says in the clip shared on her Twitter account.

Some fans reacted to McGowan’s message with fear, cringing at her words and mannerisms — although some took the actress’s video as mocking Weinstein’s own behaviour.

A message to Harvey Weinstein on his birthday #RoseArmy pic.twitter.com/YP61rONbjg — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 20, 2018

Others agreed with McGowan’s message, also calling the demise of the Weinstein Co. a redemption.

You said it Rose McGowan ! — LeeAnn Mathews (@mathews_leeann) March 20, 2018

I think as of this video, Rose has dropped the mic! — Sean Cleary (@SeanyWan) March 20, 2018

The bankruptcy involving Weinstein also releases current and former employees from nondisclosure agreements.

The company released this statement, along with the bankruptcy news: “Since October, it has been reported that Harvey Weinstein used non-disclosure agreements as a secret weapon to silence his accusers.

Effective immediately, those ‘agreements’ end. No one should be afraid to speak out of coerced to stay quiet.”

Twitter took the move as a win for Weinstein’s many alleged victims of sexual misconduct and assault. Eighty-eight women have accused the disgraced producer of misconduct ranging from harassment to rape.

Weinstein has not commented on the bankruptcy or nondisclosure news about his former company, but he has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct.

