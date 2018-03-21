Hamish and Andy mock Karl Stefanovic

Hamish and Andy are known for their comedy gold.

Their latest joke has the Internet in stitches after they take aim at Today host Karl Stefanovic following his rant about his Channel Nine colleagues in an Uber.

The former radio-hosts are in the back of a taxi where Hamish snapped a photo of Andy on the phone to his brother, on speakerphone.

"Unbelievable," he captioned the post shared on Instagram. "Has Stefo taught the world nothing."

But he wasn't done mocking the TV presenter, then recording a video where he continued to rib the Karl and Pete Stefanovic scandal from last week, that saw their speakerphone conversation recorded by their an Uber driver.

"While we're in the back of a cab, who were you on the phone to?" Hamish asks, as Andy reveals it was "my brother Cameron" and that the pair were talking on 'speakerphone'.

He then turns the camera to his face and says, "I recorded everything."

"Oh no," Andy replies, to which Hamish says, "have you learnt nothing?" before bursting out laughing at his own gag.

It really is GOLD.

