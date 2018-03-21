News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Hamish and Andy mock Karl Stefanovic

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be

Hamish and Andy are known for their comedy gold.

Their latest joke has the Internet in stitches after they take aim at Today host Karl Stefanovic following his rant about his Channel Nine colleagues in an Uber.

The former radio-hosts are in the back of a taxi where Hamish snapped a photo of Andy on the phone to his brother, on speakerphone.

Hamish has taken a hilarious swipe at Karl Stefanovic during a cab ride with his good friend Andy Lee. Source: Instagram/HamishBlake

Hamish spots that Andy hasn't learnt from Karl Stefanovic's taxi mistakes. Source: Instagram/HamishBlake

"Unbelievable," he captioned the post shared on Instagram. "Has Stefo taught the world nothing."

But he wasn't done mocking the TV presenter, then recording a video where he continued to rib the Karl and Pete Stefanovic scandal from last week, that saw their speakerphone conversation recorded by their an Uber driver.
Georgie Gardner Karl Stefanovic

Karl Stefanovic has apologised to his co-host Georgie Gardner over the comments he made about her that were recorded by an Uber driver. Source: Instagram/GeorgieGardner

Hamish looks very pleased with his joke at Karl Stefanovic's expense. Source: Instagram/HamishBlake

"While we're in the back of a cab, who were you on the phone to?" Hamish asks, as Andy reveals it was "my brother Cameron" and that the pair were talking on 'speakerphone'.

He then turns the camera to his face and says, "I recorded everything."

He cracks up when Andy realises he's made the same bad decision as the Today host and his brother. Source: Instagram/HamishBlake

hamish blake andy lee derby day

Hamish Blake and Andy Lee were constantly performing pranks during their 2Day FM radio show. Source: Getty


"Oh no," Andy replies, to which Hamish says, "have you learnt nothing?" before bursting out laughing at his own gag.

It really is GOLD.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

