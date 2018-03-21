Lindsay Lohan understands the urgent need for a lawyer, thanks to her multiple arrests over the years. Now Lawyer.com has hired her to be its spokesperson and has released several hilarious ads poking fun at Lohan’s legal history.

Lindsay Lohan's bizarre new gig

“When Lawyer.com first reached out to me,” the actress jokes in one, “I was confused and a little scared, because I thought I was in trouble.”

The Mean Girls star also pretends to lose count of the number of DUI arrests she racked up during her partying days in Hollywood. (For the record, it’s two, not counting the additional arrests stemming from probation violations, jewelry theft, and more drama.)

As a result of the company’s unexpected choice, company CEO Gerald Gorman tells Yahoo Entertainment that the company — which proclaims itself “the internet’s most advanced lawyer matching service” — has received more attention than ever.

“In our nearly 10-year history, we’ve never had this flurry of interest in the company,” Gorman says. “It’s quite amazing. Just from friends and family, who knew they were following Lindsay? Just calling and texting has been going nuts, ignoring all the press.”

Gorman says Lohan’s 12-month stint as the company spokesperson began in January.

“We ended up with a list of about 100 candidates, and Lindsay was at the top of our list for a variety of reasons,” Gorman says.

“One, she’s been involved with lawyers since age 3; she does understand the stress of legal situations; she’s got an amazing global following; and she’s very talented. So we were very excited to be able to connect with her.”

Her involvement in the company goes beyond simply reading scripted words into the camera.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram