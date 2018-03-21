News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Fitzy pulls elaborate prank on wife BJ

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald has a funny way of celebrating his 10th wedding anniversary — with a series of tests on his wife Belinda.

After testing BJ's trust in an on-air prank that backfired last week, the Nova FM presenter has now tried her 'selflessness' in an elaborate scheme that involved The Morning Show hosts Larry Emdur & Kylie Gillie.

The unsuspecting wife of one half of Fitzy & Wippa was sat on the famous couch ready to support her hubby — who was there to discuss the annual Pyrmont to Parramatta walk — when he rushes off just moments before going on-air.

Fitzy pranks wife again

Belinda is left alone on a Morning Show segment after her husband Fitzy runs off moments before going on air. Source: Nova

What ensues is car crash TV of poor BJ trying her best to fill the segment whilst having no idea what Fitzy was here to talk about.

"It was a really nice way to get everyone together, obviously it was a long day, a hot day," she says, scrabbling around to describe the 2017 event.

She does her best to fill in for her hubby, but BJ doesn't know much about the topic they're there to talk about. Source: Nova

"Just getting to know people," she rambles on. "Yeah, just the walk itself, getting outdoors, yeah..."

But it was when Kylie brings up the secret celebrity attendees that she really hits a sticky point.

Fitzy is behind-the-scenes watching her bumble through the segment. Source: Nova

"There's a big Hollywood star as well," Kylie says.

"Oh is there?" BJ replies, adding it was 'quite embarrassing' she didn't know.

She's visibly surprised when Kylie and Larry mention a Hollywood superstar will be at the event. Source: Nova

The quick-thinking mum then switches tactics to hide her surprise, telling viewers they need to come on the day to find out who it is.

Once the couple's milestone wedding anniversary crops up Fitzy — who had feigned a dodgy tummy to drop his wife in it — returns.

Initially she doesn't realise the whole thing was a stitch up, looking at him affectionately to check if he's feeling OK.

It's not long before she realises he's having her on again. Source: Nova

"Can I just say my wife did a splendid job honey," he says, rubbing her back.

"Before he can explain the whole thing was another one of his pranks to test her 'selflessness' the penny drops and Bee Jay stands up, shouting 'no'.

"Are you serious?" she says, looking down at Fitzy, who is understandably probably in the dog house again.

"This is selflessness," he tells her. "And you passed."

She's been had again. Poor BJ. Source: Nova

At least this trick wasn't as mean as last weeks, which saw him have two fake police officers turn up on their front door just moments after he asked her to life about his whereabouts.

We wonder how many more tests Fitzy's wife has to face as part of their 10 year anniversary.

Fitzy, you're a lucky man.

