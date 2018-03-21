MAFS star Sean's ex says Tracey romance is 'fake'

Married At First Sight star Sean surprised everyone last night when he went public with his new romance with Tracey.

Meet Married At First Sight MAFS star Sean's ex Jasmine

But according to his bikini model ex, everything may not be as it seems.

"It's all fake," his ex-girlfriend Jasmine Pugh tells Be, claiming Sean is only with Tracey for publicity.

"He got kicked off the show for being too boring so didn't get his 15 minutes of fame so now he is coming back with a different tactic," she adds.

Single mother Jasmine met Sean at a Perth casino in late 2016, and as she previously told Woman's Day magazine, Sean had been discussing marrying her just before he went onto the program.

"He was talking about us getting married... I never suspected he wanted to apply for the show. I thought we were in love," she recently told the publication.

The pair split last year, but Jasmine said Sean had assured her, even after their breakup, that he wasn't apply for the reality show.

Fast forward a couple of months, and well, here we are.

Sean is now dating Tracey, after his TV 'marriage' with Blair didn't work out.

Meanwhile Jasmine also seems to have moved on, and isn't a stranger to being in front of the camera.

She often shares fun bikini snaps and modelling shots with her followers, and her big priority is her cute daughter.

The Married At First Sight finale airs at 7:30pm tonight on Channel Nine.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram