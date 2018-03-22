News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Elizabeth Debicki: Peter Rabbit is a 'win for Aussie actresses'

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Elizabeth Debicki's latest movie Peter Rabbit is more than just a fun, family flick.

Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
0:37

Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
0305_1600_nat-Oscars
2:22

Hollywood pays tribute to film elite at 90th Academy Awards
Travis Scott Surprises Kylie Jenner with Roses to Celebrate a Month Since Stormi's Birth
2:36

Travis Scott Surprises Kylie Jenner with Roses to Celebrate a Month Since Stormi's Birth
Allison Janney, Margot Robbie and Kristen Scott Thomas at pre Bafta dinner party
1:29

Allison Janney, Margot Robbie and Kristen Scott Thomas at pre Bafta dinner party
Mission Impossible 6 Fallout Trailer #1 Super Bowl 2018 New (2018) Tom Cruise Action Movie Hd
3:33

Mission Impossible 6 Fallout Trailer #1 Super Bowl 2018 New (2018) Tom Cruise Action Movie Hd

It Comes at Night trailer is chilling
The Hottest Country Celebs At 2016 ACM Awards
0:31

The Hottest Country Celebs At 2016 ACM Awards
Charlize Theron Dons a Bra as a Top to ‘Atomic Blonde’ Movie Premiere
1:06

Charlize Theron Dons a Bra as a Top to ‘Atomic Blonde’ Movie Premiere
'Entourage' trailer
2:24

'Entourage' trailer
6 Actors Who SHATTERED Any Hopes Of Another Movie
3:09

6 Actors Who SHATTERED Any Hopes Of Another Movie
VIDEO: 'X-Men' interview bloopers reel
1:13

VIDEO: 'X-Men' interview bloopers reel
Saving the world is possible with cardboard in this behind the scenes of our 'Justice League' homemade trailer
12:45

Saving the world is possible with cardboard in this behind the scenes of our 'Justice League' homemade trailer
 

While the movie is based on the British children's books by Beatrix Potter, the 27-year-old actress from Melbourne likes to point out that it has a hugely Australian cast.

Calling the film which also stars includes Aussie stars Margot Robbie and Rose Byrne, "a win for Australian actresses," she revealed a lot of the movie had been filmed on home ground too.

Elizabeth Debicki talks Peter Rabbit co-stars Margot Robbie and Rose Byrne

Elizabeth Debicki voices the character Mopsy in Peter Rabbit. Source: Getty

"It is indeed [a win]," she told Be exclusively. "A lot of the supporting cast is Australian too, a lot of the film was shot in Sydney, in Centennial Park."

Elizabeth — who shot to fame after winning a AACTA for her breakout role in Great Gatsby — shared a lot of love for her fellow Aussie stars, gushing over over Rose who plays Beatrix Potter despite admitting she didn't get to physically work with either of them as her voice overs were recorded in a sound studio in London.

Margot Robbie voices Flopsy, here left with Mopsy right. Source: Sony Pictures

The actress from Melbourne has revealed Peter Rabbit is a 'win' for Aussie actresses. Source: Supplied

"Rose is so beautiful, I'm a big fan of hers," she said. "I think that she's just so charming... she's such a beautiful role model for kids in this film."

But while she starred alongside some of the most elegant names in the Australian movie biz, the actress — who voices rebellious Mopsy — confessed that working on an animated movie was very 'unglamorous'.

Elizabeth points out the movie has a huge Aussie cast and supporting cast. Source: Getty

"You just sort of wear your pyjamas or tracksuit bottoms, and it's really, it's going to sound strange, but it's sweaty work because you do a lot on the spot," Elizabeth said, explaining "we were hooked up to a microphone and sort of running and jogging on the spot and eating."

Peter Rabbit is released in cinemas across Australia today.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top