Elizabeth Debicki: Peter Rabbit is a 'win for Aussie actresses'

Elizabeth Debicki's latest movie Peter Rabbit is more than just a fun, family flick.

While the movie is based on the British children's books by Beatrix Potter, the 27-year-old actress from Melbourne likes to point out that it has a hugely Australian cast.

Calling the film which also stars includes Aussie stars Margot Robbie and Rose Byrne, "a win for Australian actresses," she revealed a lot of the movie had been filmed on home ground too.

"It is indeed [a win]," she told Be exclusively. "A lot of the supporting cast is Australian too, a lot of the film was shot in Sydney, in Centennial Park."

Elizabeth — who shot to fame after winning a AACTA for her breakout role in— shared a lot of love for her fellow Aussie stars, gushing over over Rose who plays Beatrix Potter despite admitting she didn't get to physically work with either of them as her voice overs were recorded in a sound studio in London.

"Rose is so beautiful, I'm a big fan of hers," she said. "I think that she's just so charming... she's such a beautiful role model for kids in this film."

But while she starred alongside some of the most elegant names in the Australian movie biz, the actress — who voices rebellious Mopsy — confessed that working on an animated movie was very 'unglamorous'.

"You just sort of wear your pyjamas or tracksuit bottoms, and it's really, it's going to sound strange, but it's sweaty work because you do a lot on the spot," Elizabeth said, explaining "we were hooked up to a microphone and sort of running and jogging on the spot and eating."

Peter Rabbit is released in cinemas across Australia today.

