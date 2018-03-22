Naked Em Ratajkowski breaks the internet

News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Emily Ratajkowski is known for sharing revealing snaps on her social media, but her latest one just takes the cakes in terms of raunchiness.

The 26-year-old model has sent the internet into meltdown after sharing an Instagram photo of herself completely naked.

"Posing for my husband like," the newlywed captioned the image.

Emily Ratajkowski is known for sharing revealing snaps on her social media, but her latest one just takes the cakes in terms of raunchiness. Source: Instagram/emrata

She went on to share another photo of herself from the same day, again completely nude as she lay across a sunbed.

"Take me back," read the caption, suggesting this throwback snap is from her recent honeymoon.

Last month Em, who rocketed to fame after appearing in Robin Thicke’s infamous Blurred Lines music video, revealed she’d tied the knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard.

The model's completely naked. Source: Instagram/emrata

Em revealed the news on her Instagram stories where she showed the wedding taking place at New York’s City Hall.

Sharing a photo of herself and her new hubby showing off their rings, she wrote, "I got married today".

The pair had only been dating for a couple of weeks.

Last month Em, who rocketed to fame after appearing in Robin Thicke’s infamous Blurred Lines music video, revealed she’d tied the knot with Sebastian Bear-McClard. Source: Instagram/emrata

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

