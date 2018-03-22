Could MKR's Sonya be the next Bachelorette?

She has a successful fashion company and has solidified her socialite status with a gig on MKR, but there's one thing missing for My Kitchen Rules star Sonya, and that's love.

Could My Kitchen Rules MKR Sonya be the next Bachelorette

The 34-year-old Sydneysider, who stars on the Channel Seven reality show with best friend Hadil, admits her career is right on track, but she hasn't been as lucky to find a man.

"I'm at the point in my life where I have invested a lot of time and effort building my career," she tells Who magazine.

"And the thing that's probably missing now is that I think I'm in the stage of my life where I'd love to meet the right person and start a family."

Having been on MKR this season, the fashionista is well accustomed with reality TV, and we think she'd make the ultimate Bachelorette if she were to follow in the footsteps of Sam Frost, Georgia Love and Sophie Monk.

There's no doubt she'd be quite the catch.

Sonya has already made quite a name for herself in the style world, after launching Fashion Palette back in 2009.

Not only does her company connect Aussie designers with the global style network, but she gets to wear some of the most amazing outfits herself.

And we have wardrobe envy.

From a classic Camilla and Marc LBD to an elegant Zimmerman mini, Sonya's wardrobe could give Hollywood's elite a bit of a run for their money.

She also attends New York Fashion Week every year and could easily be mistaken for a Kardashian with her jet-setting lifestyle seen on her Instagram account.

