Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Delta Goodrem transforms into Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Delta Goodrem has transformed into Olivia Newton-John for a miniseries exploring the singer's career and life.

In a preview for Olivia: Hopelessly Devoted To You, we see a glimpse into what the two-part spectacle has to offer.

Good ol' Delts dips her toe into the role of Sandy in Grease albeit without the real John Travolta.

Delta Goodrem has transformed into Olivia Newton-John for a miniseries exploring the singer's career and life. Source: Seven

Olivia Newton-John Grease

Olivia in her iconic role at Sandy in Grease starring alongside Olivia Newton-John. Source: Getty

While the two-part celebration will certainly showcase the highs of Olivia's life, we also see the lows, particularly the period of Olivia's life when her boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing.

Olivia Newton-John Delta Goodrem 2017

Delta revealed she is "deeply humbled" to be able to play the role of Olivia. The pair are pictured here together in 2017. Source: Getty

Delta revealed she is "deeply humbled" to be able to play the role of Olivia.

"Olivia influenced my earliest years as an evolving artist and became the backbone of influence to living my life and heart as a proud Australian artist," the 33-year-old said in a statement. "I aspired to have her grace, humility and talent from the time I started singing."

The miniseries is set for release later this year.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

