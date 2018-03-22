Delta Goodrem transforms into Olivia Newton-John

Delta Goodrem has transformed into Olivia Newton-John for a miniseries exploring the singer's career and life.

In a preview for Olivia: Hopelessly Devoted To You, we see a glimpse into what the two-part spectacle has to offer.

Good ol' Delts dips her toe into the role of Sandy in Grease albeit without the real John Travolta.

While the two-part celebration will certainly showcase the highs of Olivia's life, we also see the lows, particularly the period of Olivia's life when her boyfriend Patrick McDermott went missing.

Delta revealed she is "deeply humbled" to be able to play the role of Olivia.

"Olivia influenced my earliest years as an evolving artist and became the backbone of influence to living my life and heart as a proud Australian artist," the 33-year-old said in a statement. "I aspired to have her grace, humility and talent from the time I started singing."

The miniseries is set for release later this year.

