Is this the cringiest moment on Australian TV?

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Married At First Sight stars Troy Delmege and Carly Bowyer have been packing on the PDA since revealing their relationship during Tuesday night's reunion dinner party.

But the lovebirds may have gone a little too far whilst on The Today Show, when they enjoyed an intimate pash that made hosts Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner squirm in horror.

The pair were on the show this morning to chat about their blossoming romance when things turned into a very visual display of tonsil tennis.

Carl and Troy PDA Today Show

Troy and Carly have taken their PDA to the next level and people can't deal. Source: Nine

As they locked lips with their tongues literally flying everywhere, Karl and Georgie didn't know where to look.

The hosts even covered their faces with their cue cards.
Karl Stefanovic Troy Carly kiss

Hosts Karl Stefanovic and Georgie Gardner are horrified by their tongue-filled pash. Source: Nine

"She's a beautiful girl! How can I resist?" Troy said, when Karl had prompted them to share a kiss.

But he clearly hadn't expected the visual display the duo put on.

Karl jokingly posed next to the lovebirds wearing goggles, presumably to protect himself from all the saliva. Source: Nine

The pair leave little to the imagination with this display of affection. Source: Nine

Earlier in the interview, Carly had admitted the pair had been "acting like teenagers" and that seeing themselves on screen had been embarrassing.

The pair went public with their romance at the reunion dinner party this week, leaving Troy's former 'wife' Ashley Irvin devastated.

Carly's 'hubby', millionaire ice-cream mogul Justin Fischer, said he was happy for the new couple and wished them well.

