Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Khloe Kardashian's risqué pregnancy shoot

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has shared a stunning snap to her Instagram on Wednesday, wearing nothing but lacy black lingerie while showing off her growing baby bump.

The mother-to-be showed off her pregnancy curves standing on the side, cradling her bump wearing a floor-length satin robe and sexy matching briefs and bra.

The 33-year-old posed for her sister Kylie Jenner's photographer friend Sasha Samsonova who captured the sweet moment .

Khloe baby-bump lingerie sasha samsonova

Khloe shared a gorgeous snap to her Instagram, the shot was taken by photographer Sasha Samsonova. Source: Instagram/khloekardashian

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson pose together at a fashion show in 2017. Source: Getty

Khloe shared the image to her 74 million followers and it's already had over 2.8 million likes.

The Good American mogul is expecting her first child, a baby girl with her basketball fiancé Tristan Thompson, 27.

Tristan already has a son Prince Thompson, aged one, with his former partner Jordan Craig, 26.

