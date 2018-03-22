Khloe Kardashian's risqué pregnancy shoot

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has shared a stunning snap to her Instagram on Wednesday, wearing nothing but lacy black lingerie while showing off her growing baby bump.

The mother-to-be showed off her pregnancy curves standing on the side, cradling her bump wearing a floor-length satin robe and sexy matching briefs and bra.

The 33-year-old posed for her sister Kylie Jenner's photographer friend Sasha Samsonova who captured the sweet moment .

Khloe shared the image to her 74 million followers and it's already had over 2.8 million likes.

The Good American mogul is expecting her first child, a baby girl with her basketball fiancé Tristan Thompson, 27.

Tristan already has a son Prince Thompson, aged one, with his former partner Jordan Craig, 26.

