Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Angelina Jolie snubs Jennifer Aniston

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be

Angelina Jolie once publicly invited Jennifer Aniston for dinner, saying she'd 'welcome' the chance to sit down and talk.

But Jen, 49, has apparently tried to take the Malifecent star up on her offer from 2005, only to have it rejected.

"Jen thought it was finally time to resolve the past," an insider told OK, who went on to explain that Ange, 42, "turned her down."

Angelina Jolie rejects Jennifer Aniston dinner

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly tried to accept an offer from Angelina Jolie to have dinner. Source: Getty

"When Jen asked why, Angelina said she didn't owe her an apology," they added.

The idea of meeting up was first thrown out there by Angelina in an interview with Vogue at the start of her relationship with Jen's former husband Brad Pitt.

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston Paris 2004

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been reported to be "engaged" again. The couple are pictured here in Paris together in 2004. Source: Getty

Fast forward 12 years and Ange has also spilt from Brad, 54, while Jen has split from her hubby of two years, Justin Theroux.

"If they actually had met up, it would have been so awkward," the 'friend' of Jen told the publication, who added she probably "wouldn't be able to look her straight in the eye."

Angelina Jolie devastated Brad back with Jen

Angelina Jolie is said to be struggling with the news Brad has got back with his ex, Jennifer Aniston. Source: Getty

Jen married actor Justin Theroux in 2015 after four years of dating but recently announced their split. The pair are pictured here together in 2017. Source: Getty

The claims follow weeks of rumours that Jen and Brad have 'reunited.'

While neither camp has confirmed if this report is true, Be has reached out to them for comment.

