Angelina Jolie snubs Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie once publicly invited Jennifer Aniston for dinner, saying she'd 'welcome' the chance to sit down and talk.

But Jen, 49, has apparently tried to take the Malifecent star up on her offer from 2005, only to have it rejected.

"Jen thought it was finally time to resolve the past," an insider told OK, who went on to explain that Ange, 42, "turned her down."

"When Jen asked why, Angelina said she didn't owe her an apology," they added.

The idea of meeting up was first thrown out there by Angelina in an interview with Vogue at the start of her relationship with Jen's former husband Brad Pitt.

Fast forward 12 years and Ange has also spilt from Brad, 54, while Jen has split from her hubby of two years, Justin Theroux.

"If they actually had met up, it would have been so awkward," the 'friend' of Jen told the publication, who added she probably "wouldn't be able to look her straight in the eye."

The claims follow weeks of rumours that Jen and Brad have 'reunited.'

While neither camp has confirmed if this report is true, Be has reached out to them for comment.

