News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Kate Ritchie: 'I wear the pants'

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Actress turned radio-host Kate Ritchie has appeared in a recent underwear campaign for Australian label Jockey, and she looks incredible.

Demi Lovato Teases Something New In Lingerie and Flirts With Henry Cavill
1:41

Demi Lovato Teases Something New In Lingerie and Flirts With Henry Cavill
Living As An Adult Baby | EXTREME LOVE
4:30

Living As An Adult Baby | EXTREME LOVE
How Celebrities Are Wearing Lingerie
1:01

How Celebrities Are Wearing Lingerie
Zayn Announces New Boot Collab & Talks Grungy Style in NEW GQ Mag Spread
2:48

Zayn Announces New Boot Collab & Talks Grungy Style in NEW GQ Mag Spread
Street People Were Inspiration at Tone-Deaf Fashion Show
1:25

Homeless People Were Inspiration at Tone-Deaf Fashion Show
Kylie Jenner Teases New 'THICK' Clothing Merch on Instagram, Fans React!
1:54

Kylie Jenner Teases New 'THICK' Clothing Merch on Instagram, Fans React!
You Won't BELIEVE How Much Money Kylie Jenner Donated to a Teen Cancer Charity
2:08

You Won't BELIEVE How Much Money Kylie Jenner Donated to a Teen Cancer Charity
Joseline Hernandez Shakes Her Bare Butt In Red Lingerie In Another Racy Video
0:05

Joseline Hernandez Shakes Her Bare Butt In Red Lingerie In Another Racy Video
Kylie Jenner's Beauty Empire Could Be Worth HOW Much?
2:20

Kylie Jenner's Beauty Empire Could Be Worth HOW Much?
Style Session with Tina Knowles
3:55

Style Session with Tina Knowles
Besties Wear Matching Lingerie to Make Important Point
1:29

Besties Wear Matching Lingerie to Make Important Point
Bella Hadid's Sexy New Photos Have Fans Calling The Weeknd a FOOL
2:01

Bella Hadid's Sexy New Photos Have Fans Calling The Weeknd a FOOL
 

The 39-year-old revealed her toned figure wearing only a T-shirt and laced underwear for their new range called "She wears the pants."

In the series of campaign snaps Kate, now the brand ambassador, showed off the feminine trunk-style briefs.

Kate Ritchie underwear Jockey

Kate Ritchie looked fantastic in the new Jockey underwear campaign. Source: Jockey

The co-host of Nova's Kate, Tim and Marty drive show said she's excited to jump on board and be part of the campaign and strongly relates to the campaign messaging.

“In my busy life juggling radio and family," she confessed, adding, "it’s more important than ever to feel comfortable and confident every day."

Jockey Kate Ritchie pink underwear

The mother-of-one showed off her amazing figure posing for the Australian underwear range. Source: Jockey

"It’s all about starting the day with a confident foundation and that’s my Jockey underwear. No one does coverage like Jockey and I am obsessed with the Parisienne range!” she admits.


The cheeky shoot comes after the former actress said she'd love to get back into acting.

Speaking to news.com.au, she admitted acting is always going to be close to her heart.

underwear Jockey Kate Ritchie

The radio-star has confessed she's wanting to get back into acting. Source: Jockey

"I would love to go back into acting," Kate told the outlet. "Acting is where my heart will always be, I grew up acting so I'm naturally drawn to it."

“Nova have always been very generous and have always said if there was something I really wanted to do, they would work it out with me, so it would have to be worth it."

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top