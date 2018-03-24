Kate Ritchie: 'I wear the pants'

Actress turned radio-host Kate Ritchie has appeared in a recent underwear campaign for Australian label Jockey, and she looks incredible.

The 39-year-old revealed her toned figure wearing only a T-shirt and laced underwear for their new range called "She wears the pants."

In the series of campaign snaps Kate, now the brand ambassador, showed off the feminine trunk-style briefs.

The co-host of Nova's Kate, Tim and Marty drive show said she's excited to jump on board and be part of the campaign and strongly relates to the campaign messaging.

“In my busy life juggling radio and family," she confessed, adding, "it’s more important than ever to feel comfortable and confident every day."

"It’s all about starting the day with a confident foundation and that’s my Jockey underwear. No one does coverage like Jockey and I am obsessed with the Parisienne range!” she admits.

The cheeky shoot comes after the former actress said she'd love to get back into acting.

Speaking to news.com.au, she admitted acting is always going to be close to her heart.

"I would love to go back into acting," Kate told the outlet. "Acting is where my heart will always be, I grew up acting so I'm naturally drawn to it."

“Nova have always been very generous and have always said if there was something I really wanted to do, they would work it out with me, so it would have to be worth it."

