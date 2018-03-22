News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Georgie Gardner gets back at Karl Stefanovic

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Following Karl Stefanovic's Uber rant about his Channel Nine colleagues, Today co-host Georgie Gardner has gotten her own back.

Dog and Meerkat Play Together
0:51

Dog and Meerkat Play Together
Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
0:37

Little Girl Practicing Ballet Accidentally Punches Sister in Face
Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
0:33

Dog Protects Baby From Perceived Threat
Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
1:22

Dog Guesses Which Hand Contains Treat
Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
1:00

Baby and Dachshund Watch Rain
Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
1:55

Man filmed dangerously dragging dog alongside car
Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
0:53

Mother Surprises Young Daughter With Pregnancy News
This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
0:51

This guy claims the Duffer Brothers ripped off his 'Stranger Things' idea
Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
3:10

Family Surprises Mother With Concert Tickets for Birthday
Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
2:50

Artist Uses Watercolors to Create Dynamic Paintings
Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
0:26

Car Flips Over and Crashes During Race
Guy Falls in River After Attempting to Walk Over Fallen Tree
1:07

Guy Falls in River After Attempting to Walk Over Fallen Tree
 

In a segment on Thursday morning's show, Karl didn't have the most pleasant of times.

He reluctantly got into a bath and had 30kg of mealworms poured over him.

Karl Stefanovic mealworms

Karl Stefanovic reluctantly got into a bath and had 30kg of mealworms poured over him. Source: Nine

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins joined in on the revenge and seemed to revel in pouring the mealworms over Karl.

"No, Dickie, this is not cool," Karl said squirming. "I’ve only ever been nice to you!”

Georgie then proceeded to help the 43-year-old out of the tub of mealworms but couldn't seem to get out.

Today Show Karl Stefanovic Georgie Gardner mealworms

Georgie then proceeded to help the 43-year-old out of the tub of mealworms but couldn't seem to get out. Source: Nine

"You're enjoying this, Georgie," Karl said.

"There's no harm in seeing you squirm for a minute," Georgie cheekily replied.

On Monday New Idea published an interview with an Uber driver, who claims to have heard an explosive 45-minute conversation between Karl and his younger brother Peter, in which the Gold Logie winner said Georgie needs to 'step up' after taking over Lisa Wilkinson's hosting role.

Well, it looks like they're even now.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top