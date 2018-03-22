Georgie Gardner gets back at Karl Stefanovic

Following Karl Stefanovic's Uber rant about his Channel Nine colleagues, Today co-host Georgie Gardner has gotten her own back.

In a segment on Thursday morning's show, Karl didn't have the most pleasant of times.

He reluctantly got into a bath and had 30kg of mealworms poured over him.

Entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins joined in on the revenge and seemed to revel in pouring the mealworms over Karl.

"No, Dickie, this is not cool," Karl said squirming. "I’ve only ever been nice to you!”

Georgie then proceeded to help the 43-year-old out of the tub of mealworms but couldn't seem to get out.

"You're enjoying this, Georgie," Karl said.

"There's no harm in seeing you squirm for a minute," Georgie cheekily replied.

On Monday New Idea published an interview with an Uber driver, who claims to have heard an explosive 45-minute conversation between Karl and his younger brother Peter, in which the Gold Logie winner said Georgie needs to 'step up' after taking over Lisa Wilkinson's hosting role.

Well, it looks like they're even now.

