Could this be Bindi and Chandler's first home?

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
They're one of Australia's most loved couples.

But are Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell ready to take the next step in their relationship and buy a house?

The pair have already moved into a stunning waterside property on the Sunshine Coast, according to reports on the Mail Online.

Bindi Irwin denies she's about to get engaged to Chandler Powell

Bindi and Chandler, pictured recently, have been dating for three years and reports have suggested they've just moved in together. Source: Instagram/BindiIrwin

However Australia Zoo shut down those rumours exclusively to Be, saying the claims were 'silly'.

It had been suggested 19-year-old Bindi and her American beau, 21, had bought the four-bedroom property that came complete with a jetty for their boat 'Croc One'.
Bindi Irwin did not buy this house

Bindi has denied that she's bought this house in the Sunshine Coast with her boyfriend Chandler Powell. Source: Mega

The pair have been dating since 2015 and both regularly declare their love for one another on social media, causing speculation that they're 'engaged' on a regular basis.

Earlier this week Terri Irwin shared a cryptic tweet that fans thought was a major hint the pair had finally got engaged with many wishing them 'congratulations'.



Bindi Irwin Barbie doll

Australia's golden girl Bindi Irwin was recently turned into a Barbie doll ahead of International Women's Day. Source: Instagram / bindisueirwin

However, the couple have regularly denied the claims, telling Be in November 2017 that the reports were 'false'.

Despite the constant rumours flying, Bindi is off to an incredible year after being honoured in one of 14 special 'Shero' dolls for International Women's Day.

