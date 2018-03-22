Could this be Bindi and Chandler's first home?

They're one of Australia's most loved couples.

But are Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell ready to take the next step in their relationship and buy a house?

The pair have already moved into a stunning waterside property on the Sunshine Coast, according to reports on the Mail Online.

However Australia Zoo shut down those rumours exclusively to Be, saying the claims were 'silly'.

It had been suggested 19-year-old Bindi and her American beau, 21, had bought the four-bedroom property that came complete with a jetty for their boat 'Croc One'.

The pair have been dating since 2015 and both regularly declare their love for one another on social media, causing speculation that they're 'engaged' on a regular basis.

Earlier this week Terri Irwin shared a cryptic tweet that fans thought was a major hint the pair had finally got engaged with many wishing them 'congratulations'.

However, the couple have regularly denied the claims, telling Be in November 2017 that the reports were 'false'.

Despite the constant rumours flying, Bindi is off to an incredible year after being honoured in one of 14 special 'Shero' dolls for International Women's Day.

