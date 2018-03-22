News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Demi Moore 'would love to date' Brad Pitt

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Following reports Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited, it seems there's another woman in Brad's life who has got her eye on him.

That's his long-time friend Demi Moore.

Could they be moore than friends? Sorry, but we had to.

Brad Pitt 2017

Following reports Brad Pitt, pictured here in NYC in 2017, and Jennifer Aniston have reunited, it seems there's another woman in Brad's life who has got her eye on him. Source: Getty

The actress has reportedly "been crushing on Brad for years", according to OK! magazine.

"She would love to date him - and now that he's free, that may finally happen!" an insider told the publication.

Amidst divorce proceedings from Angelina Jolie, Brad has reportedly turned to Demi for support, and according to the source their "bond" has grown.

Demi Moore

Amidst divorce proceedings from Angelina Jolie, Brad has reportedly turned to Demi for support, and according to the source their "bond" has grown. Source: Getty

"They've been friends for decades," the source told the mag. "But now they have a bond they've never shared before."

Be has reached out to Brad and Demi's representatives for comment on the report.

Angelina and Brad, pictured here in 2015, announced their separation in September 2016. Source: Getty

Brad and Angelina met on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith in 2004 but after 11 years together, two of which they were married, Brange announced they were separating in 2016.

They have six children together: Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11 and nine-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

