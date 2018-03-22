MAFS' Justin confirms romance with Ashley

His 'wife' Carly Bowyer has been busy celebrating her new romance with Troy Delmege over the last few days, even enjoying an intimate kiss with her man on The Today Show this morning.

But Justin Fischer has revealed exclusively to Be, that he too has moved on and in a sensational twist, it's with Troy's partner Ashley Irvin.

"We do like each other, and we've stayed in touch," he told us.

"It's nothing serious yet, but we definitely did click and have stayed in touch and do talk a lot."

Over the last few weeks millions of viewers across Australia have seen the Sydney-based millionaire's 'marriage' crumble as they battled with a lack of sexual chemistry.

Then in an explosive reunion episode during this week's finale, Carly revealed she was now in a very affectionate relationship with Troy.

"Towards the end of our time, it was pretty obvious that Troy was into Carly and vice versa," he said, adding it made things 'awkward' for him.

But he added the revelation was also a 'relief' because now the audience could see he "wasn't making up stories" about their lack of chemistry.

However Justin, 41, still feels a bt confused by why Carly stayed with him for so long if she had feelings for someone else on the show.

"I don't know why she kept sticking around and I don't know why Troy saw the whole thing out [with Ashley] when as soon as the cameras were down, he raced off to Carly," he explained.

Since they went public, the pair have been packing on the PDA and Justin revealed that he's found the footage of them pashing 'sickening'.

Now the show has finished, dad-of two Justin is looking forward to getting back to his business, the production of soft serve and frozen yoghurt machines Brullen, telling Be that theMAFS experience has definitely helped him get "back in the dating game."

With his new romance with Ashley blossoming, it looks like Justin is well and truly back.

