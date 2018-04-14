Celeb real estate agent shares industry secrets

News

Emma Shepherd
Emma Shepherd
Yahoo7 Be /

Fredrik Ekland is one of the biggest and most successful celebrity real-estate brokers in New York City who made a name for himself after appearing on reality show Million Dollar Listing New York.

Speaking exclusively to Be, the 40-year-old shared some industry secrets, tips on how to be successful in the industry and how he found working alongside real housewife Bethenny Frankel in their new seriesBethenny & Fredrik.

"It’s all about being honest and authentic with your clients," he said.

Fredrik Eklund real-estate broker

Fredrik is one of the most successful real-estate brokers in New York City. Source: Supplied

The 2,392 sqaure foot condo has two and a half bathrooms, fireplace and balcony. Source: Evan Joseph/Douglas Elliman

"The answer is you have to work harder, the more hours, the more clients than anybody else."

He confessed that being honest and truthful was the key to building client relationships, which has led to him becoming so successful.

This is the first project and renovation job Fredrik and Bethenny worked on which was shown on their series Bethenny and Fredrik. Source: Evan Joseph/Douglas Elliman

"I think it’s all about being honest and authentic with your clients," he admitted. "I always said selling is all about clients trusting you, how do they get them to trust you?"


And when asked how it was working alongside entrepreneur Bethenny, the celebrity broker didn't hold back.

The open plan kitchen features porcelain countertops and white cabinetry and fit out with designer appliances. Source: Evan Joseph/Douglas Elliman

The master bathroom has a free-standing $7,000 bathtub. Source: Evan Joseph/Douglas Elliman

"It was a wild ride," he told Be. "It was definitely a rollercoaster of all sorts of things, emotions, money, fighting, kissing, dancing, it was a lot. I’d say all the colours of the rainbow."

"We are really good partners," he continued. "I think we look at things in two different angles and we don’t always agree, in fact we disagree a lot of the times, but it was fun."

Bethenny and Fredrik have recently visited The Hamptons to break into the property market there. Source: Instagram/fredrikeklund

The father of twins has amassed more than $5 billion in residential sales over the past 11 years.

Bethenny and Fredrik which airs on Hayu involves the two of them renovating and flipping properties hoping for a large profit.

With millions of dollars of their own money on the line, along with years of friendship, they tackle the ups and downs of scouting, buying, and designing multimillion-dollar homes.

To follow their renovation journey, watch the popular reality show Bethenny and Fredrik on Hayu.

