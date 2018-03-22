Elle Macpherson, 53, proves she still is 'The Body'

Elle Macpherson has proven she still well and truly deserves the title 'The Body' almost 30 years on.

She first coined the moniker in 1989.

The model showed off her beach body while out in Bondi last week.

She looked happy and healthy, enjoying some fun in the sun, showing off her insane abs in a black bikini paired with a straw hat.

The 53-year-old was also joined by her 15-year-old son Aurelius Cy, she shares with ex-partner Arpad Busson.

The pair also have another son Flynn, 18.

Last year it was revealed she had split from her billionaire hubby Jeff Soffer.

Elle and Jeff eloped to Fiji in 2013, marrying in an "intimate ceremony" surrounded only by a few family members and close friends.

However, neither party has spoken publicly about their split.

