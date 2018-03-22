News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Elle Macpherson, 53, proves she still is 'The Body'

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Elle Macpherson has proven she still well and truly deserves the title 'The Body' almost 30 years on.

UK man attempts to reinvent south-west town as ski resort
1:23

UK man attempts to reinvent south-west town as ski resort
Woman catches boyfriend cheating with blonde model
0:33

Woman catches boyfriend cheating with blonde model
Australian Surfer Has Lucky Escape After Getting Caught in 'Death Zone' Off Portugal
0:59

Australian Surfer Has Lucky Escape After Getting Caught in 'Death Zone' Off Portugal
Liz Hurley’s fans go wild over bikini video
0:03

Liz Hurley’s fans go wild over bikini video
Liz Hurley's sexy pink bikini dance
0:10

Liz Hurley's sexy pink bikini dance
Adult Arm Floaties Are a Thing – at Least at Australian Fashion Week
1:24

Adult Arm Floaties Are a Thing – at Least at Australian Fashion Week
Stray Mom And Pups Rescued Just Hours After Birth
1:55

Stray Mom And Pups Rescued Just Hours After Birth
Adamant Little Girl Will Finish Ice Cream, Awake or Asleep!
1:09

Adamant Little Girl Will Finish Ice Cream, Awake or Asleep!
Breast Cancer Survivors Proudly Display Scars on the Runway
1:34

Breast Cancer Survivors Proudly Display Scars on the Runway
He Didn't Know He Was Marrying A T-Rex

He Didn't Know He Was Marrying A T-Rex
Capes, Blazers and Track Suits: Rio's Opening Ceremony Uniforms
1:44

Capes, Blazers and Track Suits: Rio's Opening Ceremony Uniforms
Rafael Nadal bird mess conspiracy
0:23

Rafael Nadal bird mess conspiracy
 

She first coined the moniker in 1989.

The model showed off her beach body while out in Bondi last week.

Elle Macpherson bikini

Elle Macpherson has proven she still well and truly deserves the title 'The Body' almost 30 years on. Source: Mega

Bondi Beach Bikini Elle Macpherson

The model showed off her beach body while out in Bondi last week. Source: Mega

She looked happy and healthy, enjoying some fun in the sun, showing off her insane abs in a black bikini paired with a straw hat.

The 53-year-old was also joined by her 15-year-old son Aurelius Cy, she shares with ex-partner Arpad Busson.

The 53-year-old was also joined by her 15-year-old son Aurelius Cy, she shares with ex-partner Arpad Busson. Source: Mega

The pair also have another son Flynn, 18.

Last year it was revealed she had split from her billionaire hubby Jeff Soffer.

Jeff Soffer Elle Macpherson legally married

Last year it was revealed Elle Macpherson and Jeff Soffer, pictured here in 2010, has split. Source: Getty

Elle and Jeff eloped to Fiji in 2013, marrying in an "intimate ceremony" surrounded only by a few family members and close friends.

However, neither party has spoken publicly about their split.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top