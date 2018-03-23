Meghan Markle's first celeb crush revealed

She's set to tie the knot with Prince Harry very soon, but Meghan Markle's first celeb crush was royalty of a different kind.

Meghan Markle's first celebrity crush revealed

A video of the Suits star from 2013 has emerged, in which she reveals one of the hottest men in 90's television was the first to get her all giddy growing up.

"Wasn’t everyone’s Dylan McKay?" Meghan blushed, referring to Luke Perry's bad boy character on 90210.

"Luke Perry, 90210, and then I just recently saw him bicycling around like Hancock park area with his kids and I was like, 'That is so funny, I'm now really old. He’s got kids and I no longer have a Luke Perry pillow'," she giggled.

Fast forward all these years later, and Meghan's about to officially become a part of the British royal family when she gets married to Prince Harry in two months' time.

Kensington Palace has revealed overnight that 600 guests have been invited to the 19 May 2018 ceremony at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The same 600 guests will attend a lunch reception at Windsor Castle after the service, hosted by the Queen.

The evening reception, which will be held at Frogmore House (where the couple posed for their engagement portraits), will welcome just 200 of the couple’s close friends and family members. Prince Charles will host the evening do.

