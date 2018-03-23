News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
MAFS star Davina's racy text scandal

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

It was revealed during the Married At First Sight finale that Tracey had been sexting 'ex-husband' Dean despite being in a relationship with Sean, but the sexting drama hasn't stopped there.

Davina has revealed she too has been victim to some unwarranted racy texts, namely 'd*ck pics'. How charming.

But, don't worry the pictures are not from Dean.

Davina Rankin

Davina has revealed she too has been victim to some unwarranted racy texts, namely d*ck pics. Source: Facebook / Davina Rankin

The 25-year-old admitted to The Daily Telegraph she has found dating hard since she left the show.

"I get a lot of d*ck pics but no one wants to date me," she revealed to the outlet.

The model puts it down to the way she was portrayed on the show.

"No one was watching how I acted on that show going, 'I want to date her'," Davina said.

The model believes no-one wants to date her because of the way she was portrayed on the show. Source: Facebook / Davina Rankin

dean davina cheating mafs

Davina was involved in a cheating scandal with Dean Wells on Married At First Sight. Source: Channel Nine

But, it may be a blessing in disguise for good ol' Davs.

"I don't want to date someone who judges me anyway, so it's filtering out the bad ones," she admitted.

That's certainly a positive way of thinking of it, Davina.

Davina was originally paired with Ryan on the show. Source: Nine

