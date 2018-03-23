MAFS star Davina's racy text scandal

It was revealed during the Married At First Sight finale that Tracey had been sexting 'ex-husband' Dean despite being in a relationship with Sean, but the sexting drama hasn't stopped there.

Davina has revealed she too has been victim to some unwarranted racy texts, namely 'd*ck pics'. How charming.

But, don't worry the pictures are not from Dean.

The 25-year-old admitted to The Daily Telegraph she has found dating hard since she left the show.

"I get a lot of d*ck pics but no one wants to date me," she revealed to the outlet.

The model puts it down to the way she was portrayed on the show.

"No one was watching how I acted on that show going, 'I want to date her'," Davina said.

But, it may be a blessing in disguise for good ol' Davs.

"I don't want to date someone who judges me anyway, so it's filtering out the bad ones," she admitted.

That's certainly a positive way of thinking of it, Davina.

