Chris Evans confirms split from girlfriend of two years

Taryn Ryder
Yahoo Entertainment /

Second time wasn’t the charm for Chris Evans and Jenny Slate as the Avengers: Infinity War star confirmed that he’s single again.

While Chris didn’t elaborate on their breakup, he told the New York Times that their relationship recently ended.

Jenny, 35, and Chris, 36, began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of the film Gifted.

Jenny Slate Chris Evans

Chris Evans has confirmed he has split from his girlfriend of two years Jenny Slate. Source: Getty

They dated for about a year before calling it quits the first time around.

“To be quite honest, I didn’t think I was his type,” Jenny told Vulture in March 2017 shortly after their first breakup. “Eventually, when it was like, ‘Oh, you have these feelings for me?‘ I was looking around like, ‘Is this a prank?’ I mean, I understand why I think I’m beautiful, but if you’ve had a certain lifestyle and I’m a very, very different type of person — I don’t want to be an experiment.”

Chris' ex-girlfriends include Minka Kelly and Jessica Biel. Still, the actor’s goofy charm won her over.

“I first really liked Chris as a person because he is so unpretentious,” she explained. “He is a straight-up 35-year-old man who wants to play games. That’s it. I was like, ‘I’d better not discount this because this is purity.’”

While a reason for their split is unknown, Jenny acknowledged last year that she and the actor were “really, really different,” saying that extended to their social circles and lifestyles.

Chris Evans Jenny Slate

Chris and Jenny are pictured here arriving in Sydney in 2016. Source: Getty

Chris' fame was also hard to deal with.

“Chris is a very, very famous person,” she said. “For him to go to a restaurant is totally different than for me to go. I sit in my window and I say ‘Hi’ to people on the street. I have more freedom because I’m not Captain America. I’m mostly a cartoon.”

She waited for everything to feel normal, but it never did. “This is what I needed to do to feel normal. To be alone.”

The comedic actress wasn’t alone for long, though. Months later, the pair reconciled, and their flirty Twitter exchanges were back on. They also spent the holidays together in Massachusetts.

Chris and Jenny were able to stay amicable following their first breakup, so here’s hoping that’s the same this time around.

This article originally appeared on Yahoo Entertainment US.

