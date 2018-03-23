Aziz Ansari's co-star reflects on sexual misconduct allegations

Actor Aziz Ansari made headlines back in January when sexual misconduct allegations made against him by a 23-year-old woman.

Now his Master Of None co-star Lena Waithe has spoken out about it in an interview with Vanity Fair.

"At the end of the day, what I would hope comes out of this is that we as a society…educate ourselves about what consent is—what it looks like, what it feels like, what it sounds like," she told the publication.

"We need to be more attuned to each other, pay more attention to each other, in every scenario, and really make sure that, whatever it is we’re doing with someone else, they’re comfortable doing whatever that thing is, and that we’re doing it together," she continued, explaining there's both men and women who are 'still trying to figure it out'.

Lena, 33, plays Denise on Ansari's show Master Of None.

Back in January this year, reports by TMZ and Babe magazine emerged, claiming a 23-year-old woman went on a date with the comedian last year which ended at his New York City apartment.

It is there she quickly became "uncomfortable" with Aziz's sexual advances before he forcibly performed oral sex on her.

The anonymous woman, who was then 22, claimed she used both verbal and non-verbal cues to show her discomfort at the situation but they were "ignored".

"I know I was physically giving off cues that I wasn't interested," she told Babe. "I don't think that was noticed at all, or if it was, it was ignored."

The woman alleged the 34-year-old kept pursuing her despite her resistance and Ansari motioned for her to perform oral sex on him.

Ansari responded to the allegations made against him in January.

In a statement sent to online publication The Fader, the comedian acknowledged he went on a date with the woman and they "engaged in sexual activity".

"In September of last year, I met a woman at a party," he said in the statement.

"We exchanged numbers. We texted back and forth and eventually went on a date. We went out to dinner, and afterwards we ended up engaging in sexual activity, which by all indications was completely consensual."

Ansari admitted he was "surprised and concerned" to learn "she felt uncomfortable".

"The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay,' upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable," he continued. "It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

"I continue to support the movement that is happening in our culture," he said. "It is necessary and long overdue."

