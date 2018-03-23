Orlando Bloom wants to 'reconnect' with Jen Aniston

Despite having recently reunited with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom apparently wants to "reconnect" with another woman.

That lucky lady is reportedly Jennifer Aniston.

The pair had an "exciting connection" between them a few years back, according to OK!, and now Orlando wants to rekindle that.

"Katy and Orlando may be together again, but what he and Jen shared years ago was a pretty exciting connection," an alleged source told the magazine. "Nobody doubts he'd enjoy reconnecting with her again."

Be has reached out to Orlando and Jen's representatives for comment.

However, the 41-year-old was pictured with ex-girlfriend Katy in Prague in February, fuelling speculation the former couple have rekindled their romance.

That same month Katy discussed her reunion with Orlando on SiriusXM’s Morning Mash Up.

"It’s nice to keep people you love around you," she said. "When you get older, lines get blurred.”

Jen, 49, announced her split from her husband of two years Justin Theroux last month.

Following the confirmation of their split, rumours have swirled that Jen has reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

We just can't keep up with these A-listers.

