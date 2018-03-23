News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Orlando Bloom wants to 'reconnect' with Jen Aniston

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Despite having recently reunited with Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom apparently wants to "reconnect" with another woman.

That lucky lady is reportedly Jennifer Aniston.

The pair had an "exciting connection" between them a few years back, according to OK!, and now Orlando wants to rekindle that.

Orlando Bloom Jennifer Aniston 2004 Cannes Film Festival

Orlando Bloom reportedly wants to "reconnect" with Jennifer Aniston. The pair are pictured here together at the 2004 Cannes Film Festival. Source: Getty

"Katy and Orlando may be together again, but what he and Jen shared years ago was a pretty exciting connection," an alleged source told the magazine. "Nobody doubts he'd enjoy reconnecting with her again."

Be has reached out to Orlando and Jen's representatives for comment.

However, the 41-year-old was pictured with ex-girlfriend Katy in Prague in February, fuelling speculation the former couple have rekindled their romance.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split in March last year, but are reportedly back together. Source: Getty

That same month Katy discussed her reunion with Orlando on SiriusXM’s Morning Mash Up.

"It’s nice to keep people you love around you," she said. "When you get older, lines get blurred.”

Jen, 49, announced her split from her husband of two years Justin Theroux last month.

Jennifer Aniston Justin Theroux break up

Jennifer Aniston split from her hubby Justin Theroux after two years of marriage last year but only confirmed the news last month. Source: Getty

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston Paris 2004

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reportedly back together. The couple are pictured here in Paris together in 2004. Source: Getty

Following the confirmation of their split, rumours have swirled that Jen has reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

We just can't keep up with these A-listers.

