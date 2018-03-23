Simone Callahan shares impressive yoga moves

Simone Callahan is clearly enjoying the spiritual life as she continues to wow her followers with her incredible yoga moves.

Shane Warne's ex has been spamming her Insta feed for several months now with her impressive flexibility and we are here for it.

The mum-of-three revealed her new passion in January and is clearly incredibly talented.

In her latest post the 47-year-old even dresses the part, wearing an 80s inspired leotard and leg warmers and channeling Olivia Newton-John during her Physical era.

The certified yoga teacher has clearly moved on from the dad of her three kids — Brooke, Summer and Jackson — as she regularly posts inspirational quotes alongside her epic moves.

"Nurture your mind with good thoughts, for you will never go any higher than you think," she captioned one of her impressive videos.

Simone and Shane were previously married but the couple eventually split in 2010.

After their split, Shane moved on with Liz Hurley, announcing their engagement in late 2011, but the pair split in December 2013.

