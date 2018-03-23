Rebecca Gibney celebrates natural beauty

Rebecca Gibney is celebrating her natural beauty and wants us all to follow suit.

The 53-year-old Australian actress graced the cover of Who this week completely makeup-free, saying she didn't feel everyone needed to "look like the Kardashians" in order to be beautiful.

The former Packed to the Rafters star opened up about her struggles with her looks, saying it took her years to embrace the skin she's in.

"I just want other people to know we are all ordinary normal people," she told the publication. "Even the most beautiful people have ugly days."

Then the mum-of-one then commented on the Kardashian sisters who have a huge influence over some people's beauty aspirations, running some of the biggest makeup businesses in the world.

"I don't think we all need to look like the Kardashians," she said, calling on women to "embrace whatever you've got".

The Aussie TV icon oozes body positivity on her Instagram, regularly posting images of herself in her natural form.

However she did confess to using botox from time-to-time, saying she "doesn't have a problem with it".

Thanks for the inspiring message Bec.

