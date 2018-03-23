News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

Rebecca Gibney celebrates natural beauty

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Rebecca Gibney is celebrating her natural beauty and wants us all to follow suit.

The 53-year-old Australian actress graced the cover of Who this week completely makeup-free, saying she didn't feel everyone needed to "look like the Kardashians" in order to be beautiful.

The former Packed to the Rafters star opened up about her struggles with her looks, saying it took her years to embrace the skin she's in.

Rebecca Gibney has graced the cover of Who magazine with no makeup, and now she's calling on us to go bare-faced too. Source: Instagram/RebeccaGibney

"I just want other people to know we are all ordinary normal people," she told the publication. "Even the most beautiful people have ugly days."

Then the mum-of-one then commented on the Kardashian sisters who have a huge influence over some people's beauty aspirations, running some of the biggest makeup businesses in the world.

The Aussie actress is regularly fresh faced on her social media. Source: Instagram/RebeccaGibney

Her natural look is a far cry from the beauty regime of the Kardashian family, who have built an empire based on makeup. Source: Instagram/KylieJenner/KimKardashian

"I don't think we all need to look like the Kardashians," she said, calling on women to "embrace whatever you've got".

The Aussie TV icon oozes body positivity on her Instagram, regularly posting images of herself in her natural form.

The mum battled with her own body confidence issues before finding the ability to love herself. Source: Instagram/RebeccaGibney

However she did confess to using botox from time-to-time, saying she "doesn't have a problem with it".

Thanks for the inspiring message Bec.

