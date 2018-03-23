Drew Barrymore's epic response to pregnancy question

Drew Barrymore has revealed the most epic response she had to a fan who assumed she was pregnant.

During her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday night, the actress recalled a funny story when she had been out with her "mum friends" and their kids.

A woman stopped her and commented on how many children Drew had with her, to which the actress clarified only two of the kids were hers, Olive, 5, and three-year-old Frankie.

But what the woman had to say afterwards was pretty brutal.

"She’s like, ‘Well, and you’re expecting obviously'," the actress recalled, but her reply was the best thing ever. "I just looked at her and go, ‘No, I’m just fat right now.’”

YES, GIRL.

That's how you tell 'em to stick it where the sun don't shine.

During her chat with the Late Late Show host, she also admitted how she hates dieting.

"I would much rather eat fettuccine alfredo all day long," the 43-year-old admitted.

So would we, Drew. So would we.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram