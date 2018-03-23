MAFS' Carly 'can't breathe' when Troy kisses her

News

Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be

After going public with their romance, Married At First Sight stars Troy and Carly have proven they love a good pash.

But it appears Carly does have some problems when it comes to playing tonsil tennis with Troy.

"He doesn't know when to pull away," she admitted to 9Now. "He just keeps going."

Troy Carly MAFS

It appears Carly does have some problems when it comes to playing tonsil tennis with Troy. Source: Nine

The lovely Troy put it down to just being very "keen" on his new girlfriend.

"Sometimes I can't breathe," Carly added laughing.

OUCH. That must've been a bit of a dagger in the heart for Troy.

MAFS Troy Carly kissing

Carly admitted she sometimes "can't breathe" when she kisses Troy. How lovely. Source: Nine

However, she insisted Troy was a good kisser and a lot better than her previous MAFS partner Justin.

The 35-year-old then insisted he and Carly should show off their pashing skills again, but this time "close up". Oh the joy.

We still have no words for this pair's intense pashing. Just, WOW.

