Simone Holtznagel and Mick Molloy 'bury the hatchet'

Simone Holtznagel has forgiven radio presenter Mick Molloy's for his controversial comments about her size.

The Triple M host, 51, called Simone a "plus-size model" and compared her to a "baby elephant" during her stint in the I'm A Celeb jungle and was then criticised for 'fat-shaming' her.

But the former Australia's Next Top Model contestant appears to have given him another chance after she shared a snap of them together along with the caption, "Hatchet = buried" after bumping into each other at the Australian Grand Prix.

Fans have been quick to praise Simone, applauding her for the way she has handled the situation after hearing about it once she returned home from South Africa.

"High ground taken. Well done!" one wrote on Instagram.

"You're a forgiving woman!" another said, while one suggested he should have been 'grovelling'.

Mick made his questionable remarks to his radio co-host Jane Kennedy at the start of March.

"She claims to be a model of some description. She claims to be a world class international model. I call bulls**t on that," he said.

"I mean, maybe a plus-size model," he continued. "She's been in the jungle for 10 weeks now and still..." Mick added, before then humming the Baby Elephant Walk.

He then tried to backtrack on the comments with little success, telling news.com.au he thought he was allowed to joke about a model’s appearance on a comedy show when you "happen to be as fat as a house yourself."

“Clearly she’s not a plus-size model," he added.

Luckily Simone is the bigger person here, but not in size, in heart.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram