Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Australian Idol's Stan Walker had his stomach removed

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Speculation has been rife surrounding Australian Idol star Stan Walker's health struggles, and it seems it was far more severe than a lot of people first thought.

It has been revealed that the 27-year-old has had his stomach removed, as he was at high risk to developing cancer due to "a rare gene mutation", reporter Peter Ford revealed on The Morning Show on Thursday.

Stan has now revealed it health struggles have been recorded for a new documentary titled Stan, set to air in Australia some time "soon".

Stan Walker health battles

Speculation has been rife surrounding Australian Idol star Stan Walker's health struggles, and it seems it was far more severe than a lot of people first thought.

In the trailer above, Stan admits to being "scared" as he is seen in hospital.

His mum, April, also appears in the trailer.

"I'd rather I go before my children – any mother and any parent would," she said getting emotional.

It has been revealed that the 27-year-old has had his stomach removed, as he was at high risk to developing cancer due to "a rare gene mutation", reporter Peter Ford revealed on The Morning Show on Thursday.

The singer also posted a lengthy caption on Instagram along with the trailer.

"I bet half the people thinking I was on crack or whatever y'all were saying are feel pretty dumb right now," he wrote.

"This is bigger than all the talkers talking," he continued. "It's bigger than me. It's bigger than what's happened & is happening to me.

"There is always someone worse off going through alot worse."

Stan Walker Australian Idol winner unrecognisable

Stan shot to fame nine years ago after winning the seventh and final season of Australian Idol. He is pictured here earlier this year. Source: Instagram / daizy_me_rollen

Fairfax Media previously reported Stan discovered he had inherited a rare cancer-causing mutation known as CDH1.

The mutation has reportedly caused the deaths of more than 25 members of his family.

Stan shot to fame nine years ago after winning the seventh and final season of Australian Idol.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

