Kim Cattrall 'supports' SATC co-star Cynthia Nixon

Kim Cattrall has been hitting the headlines recently for her very public dispute with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Now the actress who played the iconic Samantha Jones has commented on another of her SATC co-stars, this time showing her 'support' for Cynthia Nixon's plans to run for Governor in New York.

The British-Canadian officially backed Cynthia in a tweet to a fan who commented asking what she "thought of her running" for the political role.

"I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices," she wrote.

There is a thousand different meanings in that response! — nikki norton (@nikkinorton2) March 22, 2018

However some fans have suggested her response could be taken in a multitude of ways, with people being spilt over whether her response was 'cold' or 'classy.'

There have been rumours of a 'rift' between Kim and SJP for a while but things took a new turn when Kim slammed her for 'exploiting' the loss of her brother Chris, who died suddenly in February.

Mum of two Sarah had offered her condolences but Kim rejected them, saying “I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."

Since then the pair have been caught in a bitter dispute, with Kim even appearing on Piers Morgan to explain her side of the story.

Meanwhile Cynthia officially began her campaign trail for office on Monday with a video announcement that included her wife Christine Marinoni and their son, Max.

