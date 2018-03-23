News

Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Kim Cattrall 'supports' SATC co-star Cynthia Nixon

Rebekah Scanlan
Rebekah Scanlan
Yahoo7 Be /

Kim Cattrall has been hitting the headlines recently for her very public dispute with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Now the actress who played the iconic Samantha Jones has commented on another of her SATC co-stars, this time showing her 'support' for Cynthia Nixon's plans to run for Governor in New York.

The British-Canadian officially backed Cynthia in a tweet to a fan who commented asking what she "thought of her running" for the political role.

kim cattrall

Kim Cattrall has shown her support for Cynthia Nixon on social media. Photo: Getty

"I support & respect any former colleague’s right to make their own career choices," she wrote.

However some fans have suggested her response could be taken in a multitude of ways, with people being spilt over whether her response was 'cold' or 'classy.'


Cynthia Nixon for Governor

Cynthia announced this week that she would be running for Governor in New York. Source: Getty

There have been rumours of a 'rift' between Kim and SJP for a while but things took a new turn when Kim slammed her for 'exploiting' the loss of her brother Chris, who died suddenly in February.

Mum of two Sarah had offered her condolences but Kim rejected them, saying “I don't need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker."

sex and the city

Kim Cattrall has been feuding with SJP but supports Cynthia. Photo: Getty

Since then the pair have been caught in a bitter dispute, with Kim even appearing on Piers Morgan to explain her side of the story.

Meanwhile Cynthia officially began her campaign trail for office on Monday with a video announcement that included her wife Christine Marinoni and their son, Max.

