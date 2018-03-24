Can you see what's wrong with Posh's toes?

It was meant to be an adorable social media shout out from Brooklyn Beckham to his mum Victoria proving just how much he missed her.

Instead, the 19-year-old budding photographer’s snap of his mum reclining in a pool with a cocktail left the internet completely stumped over one thing – the state of Posh’s toes.

While Brooklyn simply captioned the snap 'Miss you @victoriabeckham', his followers struggled to make sense of what was happening with the photo of the

mum-of-four leaning back in the water with her legs stretched out in front of her.

“What’s going on with her FEET??” commented one follower.

“Are they a pair of legs I can’t work it out can’t be your mums there at a weird angle???”

Fashion-lover Posh is notorious for never stepping out in flat shoes, however showed off a new look – complete with moon boot – a few weeks ago after injuring herself skiing.

“Thank you for all the lovely messages,” Posh wrote. “A small stress fracture, just needs some rest!”

With many speculating Brooklyn’s snap was taken before his mum’s accident, others were quick to identify the source of Posh’s toe confusion.

“I believe she is pointing them to make her legs appear long, a ballet/model thing,” wrote one.

“Her feet are pointed. Mystery solved,” added another."

