Truth behind Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston's kiss

For the Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt fans who've been wishing for a miracle reunion, a new photo of the pair kissing was a dream come true.

But there's more than meets the eye in the image that has been published on various magazine covers, and Jennifer Aniston's camp has revealed all.

The photo shows Jen and Brad on the verge of locking lips, with Jen resting her right hand on Brad's left shoulder.

Speaking to Be, the 49-year-old actress' representative said all is not as it seems.

"The photo is a fake and digitally manipulated," Jen's rep told Be.

And cue every Jen and Brad fan reaching for the tissues right about now.

While Jen's rep didn't release any other specific details, it's been thought that the photo in question, is 'ripped off' from an image of Jennifer on the set of The Switch with Jason Bateman in 2009.

Sneaky!

The photo has been published on the cover of Star magazine, as well as in Woman's Day, New Idea andNW magazines in Australia.

Currently Brad is in the midst of his divorce proceedings with his wife of 10 years, Angelina Jolie.

Meanwhile Jen split from her hubby of two years Justin Theroux last month.

Brad and Ange famously met while filming Mr & Mrs Smith in 2004. Brad was still married to Friends star Jen at the time, with their divorce being made public in January 2005.

