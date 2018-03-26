News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Truth behind Brad Pitt and Jen Aniston's kiss

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

For the Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt fans who've been wishing for a miracle reunion, a new photo of the pair kissing was a dream come true.

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
3:08

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
2:28

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
2:37

Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West&rsquo;s And Travis Scott&rsquo;s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
6:25

Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West’s And Travis Scott’s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
2:48

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
3:15

Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd&rsquo;s Diss Track | DR
9:00

Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd’s Diss Track | DR
Logan Paul BUSTED For Illegal Operation - Rob Kardashian FIRES BACK at Blac Chyn
10:56

Logan Paul BUSTED For Illegal Operation - Rob Kardashian FIRES BACK at Blac Chyn
 

But there's more than meets the eye in the image that has been published on various magazine covers, and Jennifer Aniston's camp has revealed all.

The photo shows Jen and Brad on the verge of locking lips, with Jen resting her right hand on Brad's left shoulder.

brad pitt jennifer aniston kiss

A photo of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt kissing has been published. Source: Star magazine

Speaking to Be, the 49-year-old actress' representative said all is not as it seems.

"The photo is a fake and digitally manipulated," Jen's rep told Be.

And cue every Jen and Brad fan reaching for the tissues right about now.

brad jen

"The photo is a fake and digitally manipulated," Jen's rep told Be. Source: Getty

While Jen's rep didn't release any other specific details, it's been thought that the photo in question, is 'ripped off' from an image of Jennifer on the set of The Switch with Jason Bateman in 2009.

Sneaky!

The photo has been published on the cover of Star magazine, as well as in Woman's Day, New Idea andNW magazines in Australia.

Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston Paris 2004

Brad and Jen pictured here in Paris together in 2004. Source: Getty

Currently Brad is in the midst of his divorce proceedings with his wife of 10 years, Angelina Jolie.

Meanwhile Jen split from her hubby of two years Justin Theroux last month.

Brad and Ange famously met while filming Mr & Mrs Smith in 2004. Brad was still married to Friends star Jen at the time, with their divorce being made public in January 2005.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top