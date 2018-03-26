Karl Stefanovic's 'awkward' interview with Kylie Minogue

Karl Stefanovic has been criticised for his 60 Minutes interview with Kylie Minogue which aired on Sunday night.

The singer opened up about turning 50 in a few weeks, admitting she just wanted to "enjoy" herself and "understand as best as possible where [she is] in the world" right now.

But, Karl's reply was rather unexpected and left Kylie lost for words.

"Well, you're doing it very well," the 43-year-old told the singer. "I mean, it helps obviously that you're a hot 50-year-old."

Right. Okay then, Karl.

"Oh, well. Thanks," she replied. "We try, we try."

Kylie really didn't know where to look or where to go from there adding, "I don't know what to say to that".

Earlier in the interview the pair also discussed her split from fiancé Joshua Sasse last year.

The Today host had some more poignant advice to offer.

Apparently Kylie needs to "stop dating incredibly good-looking d*ckheads". Right-o.

Many viewers were quick to take to social media to criticise Karl's interview with Kylie.

What’s wrong with the blokes on @60Mins?? “It helps that you’re a hot 50 year old” @karlstefanovic says to @kylieminogue ...another awkward interview. — Annie Pappalardo (@Annieb25) March 25, 2018

Some even referred to the presenter as 'creepy'.

Karl Stefanovic coming across as a creep in this interview. What’s happened to the good interviewers? The professional ones #60Mins — Dave (@sportluvr64) March 25, 2018

Karl Stefanovic is being a bit of a creeper in this Kylie interview

'You're a hot 50 yr old'

'Can you stop going out with incredibly handsome dickheads?' #60mins — Annie Armenian (@anniea89) March 25, 2018

Let's just say the video above is a very interesting watch.

