MAFS' Tracey and Dean's text scandal revealed

During the Married At First Sight finale viewers saw Ellen DeGeneres lookalike Sean Thomsen nearly explode with jealousy over texts exchanged between his new girlfriend Tracey Jewel and her 'ex-husband' Dean Wells.

Well, now those texts have been revealed by New Idea.

And apparently some "details and photos which [needed] to be left out because they re too scandalous". Oh wow.

In the texts, the pair appear to be very candid with each other, even asking one another about potential hook-ups.

Dean allegedly sent Tracey a text on Christmas Day, telling his ex he was eating steak and banana at 1.30am. Interesting.

He then joked, "Ya shouldn't have dumped me babe, I'm a keeper".

Fast forward a few days, the 39-year-old even sent Tracey a photo of a woman in her underwear, seemingly describing a hook-up with "her boyfriend watching".

On New Year's Eve, Tracey was the one to initiate conversation about Dean's potential suitors.

"Who's going to be the lucky 19 year old to bring in the new year with you lol (sic)," she reportedly wrote.

Maybe Sean's major jealousy wasn't totally unwarranted then.

