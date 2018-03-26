News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Annalise Braakensiek 45, looks incredible in bikini

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

Australian model Annalise Braakensiek has done it again, stunning us with her amazing figure in some fresh bikini snaps.

Baby Climbs On Mom Performing Yoga Pose
0:24

Baby Climbs On Mom Performing Yoga Pose
Guy Tries to Balance on Ball
0:11

Guy Tries to Balance on Ball
What's The Big Deal About Yoga Pants?
1:48

What's The Big Deal About Yoga Pants?
Nutty professor makes fun chair ride for his kids from mobility scooter
4:10

Nutty professor makes fun chair ride for his kids from mobility scooter
Yoga Instructors Do Acroyoga Session
3:17

Yoga Instructors Do Acroyoga Session
Carrie Underwood's Son, 2, Is The Cutest Yoga Partner: Watch Them Downward Dog
0:53

Carrie Underwood's Son, 2, Is The Cutest Yoga Partner: Watch Them Downward Dog
Vlogger's Video Gets A Massive Hit &amp; Can't Keep Up With Faster Car
1:48

Vlogger's Video Gets A Massive Hit & Can't Keep Up With Faster Car
Yoga for Strength with Eddie George - Balance & Stability
1:50

Yoga for Strength with Eddie George - Balance & Stability
Moms, Dads... What's Your Parenting Style?
2:14

Moms, Dads... What's Your Parenting Style?
Teacher Dyes Hair for Amazing Cause
1:55

Teacher Dyes Hair for Amazing Cause
Glassmakers Teach Veterans the art of "Glassblowing"
1:00

Glassmakers Teach Veterans the art of "Glassblowing"
Getting Trapped In A Snowstorm Can Be Fun... Right?

Getting Trapped In A Snowstorm Can Be Fun... Right?
 

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old has shared a fun snap of her with a friend enjoying what's left of the hot weather at Sydney's Camp Cove Beach.

"I’ll never underestimate the positive power of good friends, a swim in the ocean and sunshine," she captioned her post.

And amen to that.

Annalise Braakensiek looks fit and fab in her bikini at age 45. Source: Instagram / annalisewithlove

The Aussie model spent the day at Sydney's Camp Cove beach enjoying what's left of the good weather. Source: Instagram / annalisewithlove

The former TV presenter looks stunning wearing a small leopard print bikini paired with a wide brim hat and sunnies.

Earlier this year, Annalise posted a throwback photo to one of her first modelling shoots at age 19, and it's clear that she has hardly changed at all.

After maintaining her figure and looking so young, we are dying to know the secrets behind the star's age-defying appearance.

Annalise Braakensiek's throwback pic shows how she has hardly changed since the age 19. Source: Instagram / annalisewithlove

However what we do know is that she embraces daily meditation, yoga and pilates and devotes herself to 'a green lifestyle' focusing on feeding her mind, body and soul with positivity.

Sounds very zen.

Age-defying Annalise says she tries to practice yoga and meditation on a daily basis. Source: Instagram / annalisewithlove

And with a figure like hers, why wouldn't you practice in the nude?

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top