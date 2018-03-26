Annalise Braakensiek 45, looks incredible in bikini

Australian model Annalise Braakensiek has done it again, stunning us with her amazing figure in some fresh bikini snaps.

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old has shared a fun snap of her with a friend enjoying what's left of the hot weather at Sydney's Camp Cove Beach.

"I’ll never underestimate the positive power of good friends, a swim in the ocean and sunshine," she captioned her post.

And amen to that.

The former TV presenter looks stunning wearing a small leopard print bikini paired with a wide brim hat and sunnies.

Earlier this year, Annalise posted a throwback photo to one of her first modelling shoots at age 19, and it's clear that she has hardly changed at all.

After maintaining her figure and looking so young, we are dying to know the secrets behind the star's age-defying appearance.

However what we do know is that she embraces daily meditation, yoga and pilates and devotes herself to 'a green lifestyle' focusing on feeding her mind, body and soul with positivity.

Sounds very zen.

And with a figure like hers, why wouldn't you practice in the nude?

