Larry Emdur pokes fun at cricket cheating scandal

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Following the not-so-subtle ball tampering by the Australian cricket team over the weekend, The Morning Show host Larry Emdur has poked fun at the situation.

With a roll of tape in hand, the presenter seemingly tried to be inconspicuous about his shenanigans.

Larry also appeared to have his trousers undone, clearly jokingly having taken the tape out of his pants. Very interesting.

Larry Emdur Cricket Scandal

With a roll of tape in hand, Larry Emdur seemingly tried to be inconspicuous about his shenanigans. Source: Instagram / larryemdur

The 53-year-old captioned the funny photo saying, "WHAT?????"

Given the recent sporting events, many found the post hilarious.

Cameron Bancroft was caught by cameras rubbing a yellow substance on the cricket ball in the Test against South Africa. Source: Fox Sports

"Nothing Suss at all! You should get away with it," one commenter wrote. "Especially in front of the cameras."

"That looks like it might be leading to whole different kind of ball tampering!" another joked.

On day three of the third Test between Australia and South Africa, Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera using tape attempting to illegally tamper with the ball.

Umpires confronted Cameron Bancroft after he was caught tampering with the ball. Source: Getty

The cricketer was allegedly acting on direction from team Australia's leadership group which included now suspended captain Steve Smith.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

