Heidi Klum faces every model's worst nightmare

Let's face it, having green slime dumped on you is never going to be the most pleasant experience, but oh boy, Heidi Klum's reaction when it happened to her was priceless.

One minute she was minding her own business swinging over a bubbling pool of slime, the next minute the green gunk exploded into her face.

As soon as the slime explosion happened, the supermodel lost all composure, as anyone would, and screamed at the top of her lungs.

It was all in good spirits for the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Luckily, the 44-year-old wasn't going through the slime experience alone, as she had her fellow America's Got Talent judge, Mel B, swinging on a swing right beside her.

Heidi appeared to take the sliming in her stride joking on Instagram, saying green was her "favourite colour".

Fortunately, when she was slimed, the model wasn't in her stunning mini dress she had worn on the orange carpet earlier in the evening.

Although, we do hope green slime does come out of her trousers and top in the washing machine, because knowing Heidi, even her slime-ready outfit would be a designer look.

