News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Heidi Klum faces every model's worst nightmare

Olivia Morris
Olivia Morris
Yahoo7 Be /

Let's face it, having green slime dumped on you is never going to be the most pleasant experience, but oh boy, Heidi Klum's reaction when it happened to her was priceless.

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
3:08

Selena Gomez Regrets Dating The Weeknd? | Hollywoodlife
Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
2:28

Kris Jenner PISSED Khloe Kardashian Wants To Quit KUWTK!
Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
2:37

Zayn Malik On DOWNWARD Spiral Post Gigi Hadid Breakup!
Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West&rsquo;s And Travis Scott&rsquo;s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
6:25

Kris Jenner TAKES OVER As Kanye West’s And Travis Scott’s Manager! Good Or Bad Move? | JS
Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
2:48

Kylie Jenner Takes PATERNITY TEST! Who Is The FATHER?!
Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
1:40

Bella Hadid CLAPS BACK At Trolls Accusing Her & Kendall Jenner of Plastic Surger
Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
2:45

Karlie Kloss SNUBS Taylor Swift From Best Friend List?
Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
3:15

Kylie Jenner Takes Paternity Test To Reveal Baby Stormi Real Father | Hollywoodlife
Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
2:04

Candice King CONFIRMS Klaus & Caroline Reunion On The Originals?
Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
1:37

Shawn Mendes & Hailey Baldwin CONFIRMED Relationship With THESE Photos
Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd&rsquo;s Diss Track | DR
9:00

Kendall jenner Gets PLASTIC SURGERY! Selena Gomez RESPONDS To The Weeknd’s Diss Track | DR
Logan Paul BUSTED For Illegal Operation - Rob Kardashian FIRES BACK at Blac Chyn
10:56

Logan Paul BUSTED For Illegal Operation - Rob Kardashian FIRES BACK at Blac Chyn
 

One minute she was minding her own business swinging over a bubbling pool of slime, the next minute the green gunk exploded into her face.

As soon as the slime explosion happened, the supermodel lost all composure, as anyone would, and screamed at the top of her lungs.

Heidi Klum Mel B slimed

As soon as the slime explosion happened, the supermodel lost all composure, as anyone would, and screamed at the top of her lungs. Source: Getty

It was all in good spirits for the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

Luckily, the 44-year-old wasn't going through the slime experience alone, as she had her fellow America's Got Talent judge, Mel B, swinging on a swing right beside her.

Heidi Klum slime KCAs

Despite having green gunk all over her, Heidi still looked flawless. Source: Getty

Heidi appeared to take the sliming in her stride joking on Instagram, saying green was her "favourite colour".

Fortunately, when she was slimed, the model wasn't in her stunning mini dress she had worn on the orange carpet earlier in the evening.

Heidi Klum KCAs 2018

Fortunately, when she was slimed, the model wasn't in her stunning mini dress she had worn on the orange carpet earlier in the evening. Source: Getty

Although, we do hope green slime does come out of her trousers and top in the washing machine, because knowing Heidi, even her slime-ready outfit would be a designer look.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top