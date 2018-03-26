Can you guess who this star is?

We’re not sure about you, but we had to do a double take when we first looked at these images of one our fave Hollywood heartthrobs... George Clooney.

The Up in the Air actor, looked almost unrecognisable walking in the street with his wife Amal Clooney as part of the 'March for Our Lives' student-led protests against gun violence on Saturday.

Perhaps it's the beard, making him look a little more rugged, or that fact that we're typically used to seeing him made up for movies and red carpet events.

Either way, we struggled to pick him at first glance.

Clooney and his wife Amal, a human rights lawyer, were among the thousands of people that gathered across different cities of America to march in protest of tighter gun laws.

The pair were pictured taking part in the Washington D.C. march to support the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors from Parkland, Florida.

They hold the cause close at heart and reached out to the students who run the school newspaper, The Eagle Eye, with a letter.

“Amal and I are 100 percent behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment,” Clooney wrote.

"Amal and I stand behind you, in support of you, in gratitude to you."

"You make me proud of my country again," he concluded.

The Clooney's then pledged a $500,000 donation to 'March for Our Lives' in the name of their twins, Ella and Alexander, shortly after the event was announced.

A number of celebrities including director Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey also showed their support with donations.

While others including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and newlywed Amy Schumer also showed their support to the March of Our Lives rally.

