News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine
Karl Stefanovic's loved-up appearance with 'wife' Jasmine

Can you guess who this star is?

Eliza Velk
Eliza Velk
Yahoo7 Be /

We’re not sure about you, but we had to do a double take when we first looked at these images of one our fave Hollywood heartthrobs... George Clooney.

Logan Paul BUSTED For Illegal Operation - Rob Kardashian FIRES BACK at Blac Chyn
10:56

Logan Paul BUSTED For Illegal Operation - Rob Kardashian FIRES BACK at Blac Chyn
Miley Cyrus &amp; Liam Hemsworth Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2018
2:15

Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2018
Logan Paul's YouTube Ad Suspension LIFTED After Only 18 Days & Fans React
2:14

Logan Paul's YouTube Ad Suspension LIFTED After Only 18 Days & Fans React
Peppa Pig ‘wardrobe malfunction’
0:27

Peppa Pig ‘wardrobe malfunction’
Miley Cyrus Reveals How She REALLY Feels About Her Infamous 2013 VMAs Performance
1:24

Miley Cyrus Reveals How She REALLY Feels About Her Infamous 2013 VMAs Performance
Tourists hit by blizzard conditions as they cross River Thames
1:53

Tourists hit by blizzard conditions as they cross River Thames
Little Girl Quits Playing Laser Gun Game
0:52

Little Girl Quits Playing Laser Gun Game
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gifts Daughter a 'Rose Gold Gun' for Her 21st Birthday
1:00

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gifts Daughter a 'Rose Gold Gun' for Her 21st Birthday
Gun Parts Manufacturer Responds to Trending #OneLess Videos
1:09

Gun Parts Manufacturer Responds to Trending #OneLess Videos
Noah Cyrus AVOIDS Awkward Question About Miley Cyrus
2:09

Noah Cyrus AVOIDS Awkward Question About Miley Cyrus
Camila Cabello & Machine Gun Kelly SLAY "Bad Things" Performance At 2017 Kids' C
1:10

Camila Cabello & Machine Gun Kelly SLAY "Bad Things" Performance At 2017 Kids' C
&rsquo;The Voice&rsquo; Behind-The-Scenes Video: Blake &amp; Adam Nearly Kiss &amp; Miley Kicks Booty
1:12

’The Voice’ Behind-The-Scenes Video: Blake & Adam Nearly Kiss & Miley Kicks Booty
 

The Up in the Air actor, looked almost unrecognisable walking in the street with his wife Amal Clooney as part of the 'March for Our Lives' student-led protests against gun violence on Saturday.

Perhaps it's the beard, making him look a little more rugged, or that fact that we're typically used to seeing him made up for movies and red carpet events.

Either way, we struggled to pick him at first glance.

George Clooney pictured at the March for Our Lives protest in Washington D.C, looked unrecognisable. Source: Mega

Looking slightly more rugged than what we're used to seeing from the 'Up in The Air' actor. Source: Mega

This is what we picture when we think of the handsome George Clooney, hence our initial double take of him now. Source: Getty

Clooney and his wife Amal, a human rights lawyer, were among the thousands of people that gathered across different cities of America to march in protest of tighter gun laws.

The pair were pictured taking part in the Washington D.C. march to support the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivors from Parkland, Florida.

The pair were pictured taking part in the student-led Washington D.C. march in support of the Florida shooting survivors. Source: Mega

George Clooney walked alongside his wife Amal, who is a human rights lawyer. Source: Mega

They hold the cause close at heart and reached out to the students who run the school newspaper, The Eagle Eye, with a letter.

“Amal and I are 100 percent behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment,” Clooney wrote.

"Amal and I stand behind you, in support of you, in gratitude to you."

George and Amal Clooney, have given the students 100% support and donated $500,000 to the cause. Source: Mega

"You make me proud of my country again," he concluded.

The Clooney's then pledged a $500,000 donation to 'March for Our Lives' in the name of their twins, Ella and Alexander, shortly after the event was announced.

Clooney penned a letter to the students of Stoneman Douglas High School saying "You make me proud of my country again." Source: Mega

Clooney and Amal were just a couple of the thousands of supporters across America including many other well known celebs. Source: Mega

A number of celebrities including director Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey also showed their support with donations.

While others including Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and newlywed Amy Schumer also showed their support to the March of Our Lives rally.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top