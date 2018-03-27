News

Anastacia's epic response to wardrobe malfunction

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

Singer Anastacia's recent appearance on Italy's Strictly Come Dancing took a very unexpected turn, when she ended up revealing a little more than she had intended to.

Anastacia suffers wardrobe malfunction on Strictly Come Dancing

The 49-year-old musician made her way onto the dance floor in a shimmery red dress, but all it took was some technical lifts and turns to land her in the middle of an awkward wardrobe malfunction.

Having said that, the Left Outside Alone hitmaker handled the televised mishap with absolutely class, and that's why we love her all these years later.

anastacia wardrobe malfunction

Singer Anastacia's recent appearance on Italy's Strictly Come Dancing took a very unexpected turn, when she ended up revealing a little more than she had intended to. Source: Rai 1

What's more, she even went on to retweet videos of her performance on social media later on.

Note to self: Anastacia has nothing to hide.

A few hours later, the singer also shared some inspiration with her fans, proving there's always a way of getting back up after falling down.

strictly come dancing wardrobe malfunction

The 49-year-old musician made her way onto the dance floor in a shimmery red dress, but all it took was some technical lifts and turns to land her in the middle of an awkward wardrobe malfunction. Source: Rai 1

"If 'Plan A' didn't work. The alphabet has 25 more letters! Stay cool," read a note posted on her Twitter account, along with the hashtag '#MondayMotivation'.

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. Stay cool Anastacia, stay cool.

anastacia dance floor

Having said that, the Left Outside Alone hitmaker handled the televised mishap with absolutely class, and that's why we love her all these years later. Source: Rai 1



Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

