Anastacia's epic response to wardrobe malfunction

Singer Anastacia's recent appearance on Italy's Strictly Come Dancing took a very unexpected turn, when she ended up revealing a little more than she had intended to.

Anastacia suffers wardrobe malfunction on Strictly Come Dancing

The 49-year-old musician made her way onto the dance floor in a shimmery red dress, but all it took was some technical lifts and turns to land her in the middle of an awkward wardrobe malfunction.

Having said that, the Left Outside Alone hitmaker handled the televised mishap with absolutely class, and that's why we love her all these years later.

What's more, she even went on to retweet videos of her performance on social media later on.

Note to self: Anastacia has nothing to hide.

A few hours later, the singer also shared some inspiration with her fans, proving there's always a way of getting back up after falling down.

"If 'Plan A' didn't work. The alphabet has 25 more letters! Stay cool," read a note posted on her Twitter account, along with the hashtag '#MondayMotivation'.

We couldn't have said it better ourselves. Stay cool Anastacia, stay cool.

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram