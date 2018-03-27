This TV scene changed Margot Robbie's life

She recently had one of the biggest moments in her acting career, when she was nominated for an Academy Award.

But rewind 10 years back, and Margot Robbie was an aspiring screen star, completely unaware of what her next move was about to do for her future.

In June 2008 the star began acting on Australia's longest-running soap Neighbours, and it's her very first scene on the show that truly changed her life. Watch it above.

The scene showed Margot's 'groupie' character Donna Freedman arriving in Ramsay Street, with her eye on one special man in particular, Ty played by Dean Geyer.

A teenager at the time, the Queensland actress looked very different to her A-list red carpet self of today, as she exuded innocence and a fresh appreciation for the small screen.

What some Neighbours fans don't know, is that Margot's gig as Donna was meant to be a guest role.

But by making a solid entrance on the show and winning fans immediately with her first scenes, she went on to land a permanent role, and well, the rest is history.

After leaving Neighbours in 2011, Margot made the big move to the US and has since taken Hollywood by storm.

The Wolf Of Wall Street star recently missed out on an Oscar for her impressive performance in I, Tonya.

