News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Harvey Weinstein
Why Lisa Wilkinson wants to thank Weinstein

This TV scene changed Margot Robbie's life

Alicia Vrajlal
Alicia Vrajlal
Yahoo7 Be /

She recently had one of the biggest moments in her acting career, when she was nominated for an Academy Award.

Donna Shares Her Cancer Story
2:02

Donna Shares Her Cancer Story
Will Saara Aalto wow with On The Radio? | Boot Camp | The X Factor UK 2016
0:38

Will Saara Aalto wow with On The Radio? | Boot Camp | The X Factor UK 2016
Teaspoon the Wombat Joey Bounces Off the Walls
0:52

Teaspoon the Wombat Joey Bounces Off the Walls
The Kylie Jenner Pop-up Cost Me $550 and Still Dont Know What Happened (And Im 43)
1:16

The Kylie Jenner Pop-up Cost Me $550 and Still Dont Know What Happened (And Im 43)
How to Check a Wombat Pouch For a Joey
0:46

How to Check a Wombat Pouch For a Joey
Donna Karan victim shames Harvey Weinstein accusers
1:39

Donna Karan victim shames Harvey Weinstein accusers
Wombat Cleopatra Enjoys a Bag of Grass
0:44

Wombat Cleopatra Enjoys a Bag of Grass
Retta explains 'Parks and Recreation' in 30 seconds
0:38

Retta explains 'Parks and Recreation' in 30 seconds
Feisty Wombat Fights a Glove And Wins
0:42

Feisty Wombat Fights a Glove and Wins
Donna Karan Fall 2015 Highlights and Recaps
3:34

Donna Karan Fall 2015 Highlights and Recaps
The X Factor Backstage with TalkTalk | Saara Aalto reflects on last week&rsquo;s performance!
0:50

The X Factor Backstage with TalkTalk | Saara Aalto reflects on last week’s performance!
Queen Letizia pushed away by mother in law
0:15

Queen Letizia pushed away by mother in law
 

But rewind 10 years back, and Margot Robbie was an aspiring screen star, completely unaware of what her next move was about to do for her future.

In June 2008 the star began acting on Australia's longest-running soap Neighbours, and it's her very first scene on the show that truly changed her life. Watch it above.

margot robbie neighbours

In June 2008 Margot began acting on Australia's longest-running soap Neighbours, and it's her very first scene on the show that truly changed her life. Source: Channel Ten

The scene showed Margot's 'groupie' character Donna Freedman arriving in Ramsay Street, with her eye on one special man in particular, Ty played by Dean Geyer.

A teenager at the time, the Queensland actress looked very different to her A-list red carpet self of today, as she exuded innocence and a fresh appreciation for the small screen.

What some Neighbours fans don't know, is that Margot's gig as Donna was meant to be a guest role.

margot robbie donna

The scene showed Margot's 'groupie' character Donna Freedman arriving in Ramsay Street, with her eye on one special man in particular, Ty played by Dean Geyer. Source: Channel Ten

margot robbie oscars

But by making a solid entrance on the show and winning fans immediately with her first scenes, she went on to land a permanent role, and well, the rest is history. Source: Getty

But by making a solid entrance on the show and winning fans immediately with her first scenes, she went on to land a permanent role, and well, the rest is history.

After leaving Neighbours in 2011, Margot made the big move to the US and has since taken Hollywood by storm.

The Wolf Of Wall Street star recently missed out on an Oscar for her impressive performance in I, Tonya.

margot robbie i tonya

She was recently nominated for an Oscar for her performance in film I, Tonya. Source: Neon

Got a story tip? Send it to tips@yahoo7.com.au

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Tumblr and Instagram

Back To Top